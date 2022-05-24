ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez Says She's Back In The Studio Working On New Album

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 6 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

We may be getting new Selena Gomez music soon! The singer revealed she's currently in the studio working on her next album. "I just finished Season 4 of my cooking show [Selena + Chef], and I am in L.A. working on my album now," Gomez said in a recent interview with Deadline 's Crew Call . She also teased that she would be open to taking her music on the road again. "I am open to a tour, 1,000 percent," she said. "But I obviously have obligations and things that I want to do, so, when the time's right. It's not the top of my priority list."

The next album will be Gomez's first album since her debut Spanish-language EP Revelación in 2021. Her last full-length album, Rare , was released in 2020. However, she did not take the album on tour due to the pandemic. In October, she hopped on a Coldplay track called "Let Somebody Go." She joined the band to sing the song in a 2021 appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden , which marked her last live performance.

While awaiting new music, fans can watch the Rare Beauty founder on their small screens in Hulu's Ony Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short . The critically-acclaimed series will premiere its second season on June 28. In the interview, Selena said this new season is "a million times better than season one."

Earlier this month, the star also made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live where she broke out an internet-breaking impression of her friend Miley Cyrus .

