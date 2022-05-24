Baltimore Ravens sign cornerback Kyle Fuller to a one-year deal

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney has died at the age of 25 in a car accident. Philadelphia Eagles wide received Jalen Reagor, who played with Mr Gladney at TCU, broke the news on Twitter. “Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man ain’t too much more I can take man damn,” he wrote. “R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please.”Mr Gladney's agent Brian Overstreet told the Ft Worth Star-Telegram that his client was killed in a car accident on Monday morning. “We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time,” Mr Overstreet said. Read More Nepal plane with 22 people onboard goes missingCapsized boat in Colorado leaves one dead, one missing and 11 hospitalisedAvalanche at Rocky Mountain National Park kills one climber and injures two others

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 28 MINUTES AGO