Revere, MA

Dog abandoned at Revere Beach last year now has a new life

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 6 days ago

Dog abandoned at Revere Beach last year now has a new life 00:28

REVERE -- A dog who was abandoned on Revere Beach last September has a new lease on life. The animal, who now goes by the name of Horus, has found his forever home.

Horus was rescued from Short Beach by Massachusetts State Police Trooper Carlo Mastromattei. He was left tied up in an area that becomes submerged during high tide.

State Police took the dog to a local kennel and began investigating who abandoned him. Elias Pacheco-Osario was arrested for animal cruelty a few days later. The man told police he didn't want to keep the dog anymore.

"After being victimized in that despicable crime, thanks to the people who cared about him, life began to get brighter for this beautiful animal," State Police wrote on Facebook .

Horus was adopted from Sweet Paws Rescue by Bobby Shannon. His new owner said he is doing well with training and loves to hike.

"We can see that he has a great home and family now. Thank you, Bobby, for giving this very good boy a great life. We found Horus on his worst day. Now all his best days are ahead," State Police said.

#Revere Beach#Dog#Animal Rescue#Animal Cruelty
