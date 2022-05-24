Ridgefield Resident Isabella Damiano Named to UM Spring 2022 Dean's Honor Roll

This week has been nothing short of tragic. This tragedy has generated a lot of questions from parents about our approach to school security. I had several parents ask me to host another school security session and it seemed appropriate, as we have not done one in several years. That Parent Session on School Security will be Monday, June 6th from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Bethel Middle School Auditorium with the Bethel Police Department. For those who can not attend, we will ensure that the session is videotaped. If you would like to attend the session, please complete this short Google Form.

3 DAYS AGO