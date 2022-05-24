ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Ridgefield Resident Isabella Damiano Named to UM Spring 2022 Dean's Honor Roll

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsabella Damiano, of Ridgefield, was named to the University of Mississippi's Spring 2022 Honor Roll lists. Damiano, majoring in Political Science and Economics, was named...

Top 10 Schools Applied to by Ridgefield HIgh School Seniors

Ahead of the Ridgefield High School 2022 graduation on June 17, the RHS Guidance Department released the Top 10 colleges Ridgefield seniors applied to in the 2021-22 admissions cycle. 10. University of Maryland - College Park. 9. University of Michigan - Ann Arbor. 8. Boston University. 7. Syracuse University. 6....
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Fairfield's Universal Printing to Mark 25 Years

Fairfield, CT - The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce is happy to announce that its long-standing Chamber member, Universal Printing and Mailing Services, Inc., is celebrating their 25th Anniversary with a ribbon cutting ceremony, officiated by First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick, on Wednesday June 1, 2022, at noon. Universal Printing and Mailing...
Can & Bottle Drive on June 11 to benefit Pomperaug football

Bottle and can collection fundraiser for Pomperaug football on June 11 from 9am to 1pm. Drop off from 9 to 1 at the Bowl at Pomperaug High School. If you cannot drop off, please contact 203-788-3289 to schedule pick-up. Extra special thanks goes out to Marie’s Movers who are graciously...
SOUTHBURY, CT
Free Virtual Tour and Art Lesson from Somers Library

A Free Virtual Tour and Art Lesson from Somers Library. (This is a virtual presentation) Discover how artists have been inspired by the beauty of Eastern Long Island. Live on Zoom, tour the studio and home of Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner, and learn creative ways artists capture the sublime energy of nature in art. Following the tour, live on Zoom, Joyce Raimondo will demonstrate how you can capture the beauty of Springtime with paint. Have paint supplies on hand. Please register by clicking on link below.
SOMERS, CT
Stamford's Twin Rinks Skating Camp 2022

Join us this Summer for our Twin Rinks Skating Camp running from June 27 - August 26th, 2022. Attend all 9 weeks or just one!. Camp runs from 9:00 am - 3:30 pm. Half & Full Day Options Available!. Ice Skate Rentals are included for all on-ice activities. Snacks and/or...
Black Bears Reported in Yonkers

The #YonkersPD has received reports tonight regarding black bear(s) sightings in the Fox Terrace area adjacent to Dunwoodie Golf Course. The animal(s) retreated into the wooded area without incident. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation provides helpful information about black bear encounters:. Black bear info: https://www.dec.ny.gov/animals/6960.html. Reducing conflicts: https://www.dec.ny.gov/animals/6995.html. Black...
YONKERS, NY
Virtual: Old Glory: History of the American Flag

Virtual: Old Glory: History of the American Flag with Somers Library. O'er the land of the free and the home of the brave...With original photographs, vintage images, and patriotic music, Kevin Woyce explores the history of the American Flag, from its origin in the Revolution to the addition of our 50th star in 1960. Woyce also explains how a poem about the 1814 Battle of Baltimore - set to a popular English melody - became our National Anthem.
SOMERS, NY
New Canaan Storefront's Art in the Windows June 3-18

‘Art in the Windows’ The Carriage Barn Art Center’s annual exhibit in New Canaan storefronts will open on June 3. Merrill Lynch Wealth Management is the presenting sponsor of Art In the Windows and a display of art will also be featured at their building on the corner of Park and Pine Street as part of this year’s exhibit.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Bethel Superintendent of Schools Talks School Security in Latest Newsletter, Parent Session on June 6 with Bethel Police

This week has been nothing short of tragic. This tragedy has generated a lot of questions from parents about our approach to school security. I had several parents ask me to host another school security session and it seemed appropriate, as we have not done one in several years. That Parent Session on School Security will be Monday, June 6th from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Bethel Middle School Auditorium with the Bethel Police Department. For those who can not attend, we will ensure that the session is videotaped. If you would like to attend the session, please complete this short Google Form.
109 Cheese and Wine for Memorial Day Weekend!

Memorial Day Weekend is HERE, let’s kick off summer in style - with 109 Cheese and Wine!. “Having the entire family around is going to be wonderful so let's enjoy the weekend. And, in its midst, don’t forget to thank a Veteran and remember what this weekend is all about,” says 109 owner, Todd Brown.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Pause + Purpose, A New Meditation Studio, Opens Its Doors In Downtown Westport

Emily Vartanian-Tuttle is a Wilton resident, an entrepreneur, publication designer, and photographer with past experience supporting non-profits in the mental health sector. Her passions include normalizing self-care routines, especially for caregivers, and using her voice to bring communities together through practicing mindfulness. Emily is an MBA and her businesses have been featured in Real Simple, Yahoo!, the Hour, Shape Magazine, and more. Now, she is the founder & owner of Pause + Purpose, a meditation studio located in downtown Westport.
WESTPORT, CT
St. Stephen’s Presents Choral Evensong and Prayers for Ukraine

St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Ridgefield will present a Choral Evensong and Prayers for Ukraine on Sunday, June 5, at 5 p.m. It will feature the St. Stephen’s Choir and St. Stephen’s new Minister of Music, Derrick Goff (pictured). The event is open to the public. Although there is no admission charge, all offerings will be donated to Ridgefield Responds to support aid efforts in Ukraine.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Brookfield Police ID male pulled from Candlewood Lake

Brookfield Police report that the male pulled from Candlewood Lake last night has been identified as Waye R. Pogers, age 76. According to Poger's wife, he worked on their boat and did some other chores in the backyard. Police say that Poger's wife became concerned when she hadn't seen him...
BROOKFIELD, CT

