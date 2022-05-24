Ridgefield Resident Isabella Damiano Named to UM Spring 2022 Dean's Honor Roll

Emily Vartanian-Tuttle is a Wilton resident, an entrepreneur, publication designer, and photographer with past experience supporting non-profits in the mental health sector. Her passions include normalizing self-care routines, especially for caregivers, and using her voice to bring communities together through practicing mindfulness. Emily is an MBA and her businesses have been featured in Real Simple, Yahoo!, the Hour, Shape Magazine, and more. Now, she is the founder & owner of Pause + Purpose, a meditation studio located in downtown Westport.
