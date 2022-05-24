ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free school lunches set to expire nationally, but Memphis not affected

By Morgan Mitchell
 6 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After two years of free meals for students across the country, America’s public schools are bracing for changes this fall.

The federal waivers that provided millions of kids with free lunch and breakfast have not been extended and are set to expire this summer.

Families will need to fill out applications to get their kid’s school meals for free or at a reduced cost.

While the change may impact some local districts, Memphis-Shelby County Schools said their schools will be able to continue serving free breakfast and lunch because of the community’s high poverty rate. MSCS is Tennessee’s largest school district.

Bartlett schools alerted parents to the change in an e-mail last month and other districts across the state have followed suit.

