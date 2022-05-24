IU doctor says they're prepared for monkeypox in Indiana, but there's not a lot to worry about now

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University Health tells WRTV its healthcare system is working on diagnostic and treatment protocols in case monkeypox arrives in Indiana.

According to the Centers for Disesase Control and Prevention , presenting symptoms typically include fever, chills, a distinctive rash or new swelling of lymph nodes. The rash associated with monkeypox involves vesicles or pustules that are deep-seated, firm or hard, and well-circumscribed.

Dr. Cole Beeler, medical director of infection prevention and an infectious disease doctor with Indiana University Health, says the virus has been around since the 1970s, but right now it is doing weird things including more transmission and an increased spread among humans. He says this outbreak seems to be associated with sexual activity, but it's uncertain if that is how it spreads or if it is by close contact for a long period of time.

"I think all bets are off because this is behaving weird at this point, it's different than what we were used to with monkeypox," Dr. Beeler said. "[It's] certainly concerning that this could be coming to us and we might be seeing cases in the near future."

As of Tuesday at 1 p.m., Global.health reports there are more than 260 confirmed and suspected monkeypox cases in 22 countries that don't normally have the disease. In the United States, there has been one confirmed case in Massachusetts and seven presumptive positive cases across New York, Utah, Florida, Washington and California.

Beeler advises Americans to pay attention to what's going on. While smallpox is more infectious and more deadly, monkeypox can also make people sick.

"I think the average American doesn't have a whole lot to worry about for monkeypox, but it can be a very debilitating and severe illness," Beeler said. "In general, patients with monkeypox, especially right now are doing okay ... but only time will tell what ends up developing."

IU Health says it is also working on educating providers.