Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office Warns Residents of Potential Home Improvement Fraud

The local drug case against a Boise man has been dismissed after a judge ruled that Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies illegally searched the man’s vehicle. 51-year-old Ronald Thiel was arrested early Thanksgiving morning during a routine traffic stop in downtown Colfax. According to a sheriff’s office press release Thiel reportedly allowed deputies to search his vehicle. They allegedly found numerous illegal substances including psilocybin mushroom capsules, LSD, MDMA and Ecstasy along with cash, scales and packaging materials. Thiel was arrested on several counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

WHITMAN COUNTY, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO