Has anyone else had this issue? My work phone which is a Note 20 (not ultra), I've noticed lately hasn't been sitting flat on desks. even with my case on it, it wobbles and the case makes the camera bump flat. If you look at it well, you can see the back is pushing out and I can push it back in like a balloon feeling. It's near 2 years old, so definitely not in warranty any longer. Battery life hasn't had any noticeable change either. Not sure what I should do or continue using it till I either leave my job (moving in a couple of months), and turn it in, or have them get it fixed. I am thinking about doing the first option if it'll make it.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO