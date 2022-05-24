Upcoming Events

CONCERTS

May

Dave Matthews Band

7:30 p.m. May 25. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.

Venice Symphony - 'Patriotic Pops Concert and Fireworks'

7:30 p.m. May 28. CoolToday Park, 18800 West Villages Parkway, West Villages. 941-207–8822 or www.thevenicesymphony.org.

The Alter Eagles

7:30 p.m. May 31. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.

June

The Doobie Brothers

7:30 p.m. June 3. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.

'Soulful Strings: An Evening of Harp Music'

8 p.m. June 7. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. hermitageartistretreat.org.

The CCR & Rolling Stones Tribute

7:30 p.m. June 7. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.

Tears for Fears

7:30 p.m. June 10. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.

Jose Ramirez Band

7:30 p.m. June 11. The Donelly Theatre at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, 1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-1505 or westcoastblacktheatre.org.

Kid Rock with special guest Grand Funk Railroad

7 p.m. June 11. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.

Keith Urban

7 p.m. June 17. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.

REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy

6:45 p.m. June 18. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.

The Stadium Tour: Mötley Crüe/Def Leppard/Poison/Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

June 18. Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami. www.ticketmaster.com.

Backstreet Boys

7:30 p.m. June 21. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.

Dwight Icenhower and The Blue Suede Review

7:30 p.m. June 21. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.

Jason Ricci & The Bad Kind plus Dockta D & The Powers That B

7 p.m. June 24. Port Charlotte Golf Club, 22400 Gleneagles Terrace, Port Charlotte. www.thephoenixradio.com.

The Petty Hearts-A Tribute to Tom Petty

7 p.m. June 25. Kings Gate Community, 24000 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. www.thephoenixradio.com.

Chicago and Brian Wilson with Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin

7 p.m. June 28. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.

Dwight Icenhower and The Blue Suede Review

7:30 p.m. June 28. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.

July

Chorale Artists of Sarasota present 'American Fanfare'

4 p.m. July 4. Celebrate America with rousing marches and patriotic fervor. Featuring the Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble and Choral Artists of Sarasota. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-387-4900 or www.ChoralArtistsSarasota.org.

Simply Clapton: A Tribute to Slowhand with Mike Imbasciani

7:30 p.m. July 19. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.

August

Michael Buble

8 p.m. Aug. 13. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.

Dierks Bentley

7 p.m. Aug. 18. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. 239-948-7825 or https://hertzarena.com.

Santana/Earth, Wind & Fire

7 p.m. Aug. 27. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.

September

OneRepublic

7 p.m. Sept. 2. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.

Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick

7:30 p.m. Sept. 3. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.

Scorpions with special guests Whitesnake

6:45 p.m. Sept. 14. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.

Lady Gaga

Sept. 17. Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami. www.livenation.com.

Alice In Chains/Breaking Benjamin/Bush

5:30 p.m. Sept. 20. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.

Lizzo

8 p.m. Sept. 24. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.

Popa Chubby & Albert Castiglia

7 p.m. Sept. 30. Kings Gate Community, 24000 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. www.thephoenixradio.com.

October

Luke Bryan

7 p.m. Oct. 1. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.

The Smashing Pumpkins

6:30 p.m. Oct. 7. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.

Zac Brown Band

7 p.m. Oct. 8. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.

Shawn Mendes

7 p.m. Oct. 11. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.

Greta Van Fleet

7 p.m. Oct. 26. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.

Travis Tritt and Chris Janson

7:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. 239-948-7825 or https://hertzarena.com.

Smash Mouth

9 p.m. Oct. 29. Seminole Casino Hotel, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee. 800-514-ETIX or www.moreinparadise.com.

November

Here Come the Mummies

8 p.m. Nov. 4. Seminole Casino Hotel, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee. 800-514-ETIX or www.moreinparadise.com.

Foreigner

8 p.m. Nov. 15. Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. seminolehardrocktampa.co

Bonnie Raitt

8 p.m. Nov. 18. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.VanWezel.org.

February

Carrie Underwood

7:30 p.m. Feb. 4. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500, www.amaliearena.com or ticketmaster.com.

THEATER

May

'The SpongeBob Musical'

May 25-28. The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world. Historic Arcade Theatre, 2267 First St., Fort Myers. 239-332-4488 or https://floridarepeducation.org.

'The Emperor’s New Clothes'

May 27-June 24. This hilarious musical adaptation of the classic tale is about an Emperor who cares more about his clothes than anything else. That all changes when Mr. Stitch and Mr. Sew wreak havoc at the palace when they present the Emperor with a special gift; an exquisite “magic” suit that is invisible to all but the wisest of men. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.

'Blippi The Musical'

6 p.m. May 31. "Blippi The Musical" brings the energetic and loveable character Blippi off the screen and onto the stage with world-class production, audience engagement and amazing music. Children across the world have quickly taken to Blippi’s charismatic personality and innovative teaching lessons. In the live show they will continue to learn about the world around them while singing and dancing along with this one of a kind show. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. 239-948-7825 or https://hertzarena.com.

'Hamlet'

Through May 29. Danish prince Hamlet discovers that his uncle Claudius murdered his father and took the throne; Hamlet’s mother has married the usurper. This action-packed interpretation of Shakespeare’s tragedy will keep you on the edge of your seat. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.

'The Wind in the Willows'

Through May 29. This musical tells the story of the friendship of the good-hearted Water Rat, the shy and curious Mole, and the sensible Badger. What tests that friendship are the antics of Mr. Toad, a wily and impulsive animal given to sudden crazes such as stealing motor cars and driving them recklessly around the countryside. Their task is to save Toad from himself and then rescue the magnificent Toad Hall from the devious weasels, ferrets and stoats. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.

'From Birmingham to Broadway'/'Float Like a Butterfly'

Through May 29. The Donelly Theatre, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Campus, 1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-1505 or westcoastblacktheatre.org.

'Maytag Virgin'

Through May 29. This heartwarming new comedy is an old-fashioned romance about two people who thought they’d never find love again. Maytag Virgin follows Lizzy Nash, an Alabama teacher, and her new neighbor, Jack Key, as they cope with personal tragedy and embrace the healing power of connection, forgiveness and renewal. Florida Repertory Theatre, 2268 Bay St., Fort Myers. 239-332-4488 or www.floridarep.org.

'Eureka Day'

Through June 4. An illness is spreading through the progressive and painstakingly accepting Eureka Day School – and it’s more than the mumps. When the outbreak threatens to become an epidemic, it’s a race to see what will destroy this community first: the disease or each other. Despite the safe-space mentality, gluten-free scones from the local bakery, and open marriages that have moved beyond monogamy, secrets and lies still run rampant and childhood vaccinations ignite fury. An explosive comedy that skewers sanctimony and the nature of our politics, "Eureka Day" asks: when does “us” become “them”? Asolo Repertory Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-351-8000 or www.asolorep.org.

'Laughing Matters'

Through June 12. From never-ending Sarasota construction and the perpetual hunt for downtown parking to Mother Nature’s increasingly wild mood swings and our endless quest to stay young, "Laughing Matters" delivers fast-paced comedy inspired by the culture and politics of today. Florida Studio Theatre’s Court Cabaret, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

'Rock Of Ages'

Through June 25. The five-time Tony Award-nominated smash musical tells the rags-to-riches story of a small-town girl, a city boy and a rock ‘n’ roll romance on the Sunset Strip. When the ultimate rock bar is set to be demolished, it’s up to these wannabe rockers and their friends to save the day. The electric score features all of your favorite '80s rock anthems. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.

June

'Ring of Fire'

June 1-June 19. Johnny Cash was one of the most revered storytellers in American music. Now, his remarkable life story is told through his iconic songbook. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

'Hood'

June 3-26. The world’s sexiest thief. A pair of history’s greatest lovers. The Merry Band that made redistributing wealth cool. Here, finally, is the real story of the disgraced nobleman, forced into the wilderness, who seeks revenge not only for himself but against an unjust system. He rescues the damsel, or perhaps along the way, discovers she doesn’t need any rescuing. Five-time Tony-nominated playwright Douglas Carter Beane — who re-invented Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella so deliciously–reunites with Lewis Flinn, his Give it Up/Lysistrata Jones collaborator, to bring to life this hilarious and stirring new musical adventure. Asolo Repertory Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-351-8000 or www.asolorep.org.

'The Savannah Sipping Society'

June 8-26. In this delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy, four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by Fate—and an impromptu happy hour — and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.

'Rock & Roll Reignited With Not Fade Away'

June 14-Aug. 7. This is Rock & Roll reignited! Inspired by the legendary music of artists like Buddy Holly, Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis, and more, this new revue reignites Rock & Roll classics with sizzle, showmanship and style. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

'Maytag Virgin'

June 29-July 31. A classic Southern love story. When the unflappable Jack Key moves in next door to the endearingly neurotic Lizzy Nash, sparks fly. Over time, neighborly nagging softens and a deeper connection emerges between the two forty-something high school teachers. As the leaves turn yellow and the months march on, kept secrets shake loose and the pair find themselves facing the same question: how do you know when you’re ready to live, and love again? Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

July

'The Wizard Of Oz'

July 1-Aug. 13. This family musical follows Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion and Toto, too! Fly over the rainbow with Dorothy as she rides a twister into The Merry Old Land of Oz and learns that no matter how far our journeys take us, there’s no place like home. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.

'The Jersey Tenors - Part II'

July 19-Sept.11. This opera/rock mash-up sensation blends iconic opera classics with rock and roll hits from artists like Queen, Journey, Elton John, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons and Bon Jovi. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

August

'Smoke and Mirrors'

Aug. 3-21. Hamilton Orr will stop at nothing to get what he wants. A top Hollywood director, Hamilton comes up with deadly scheme to gain control over a multi-million-dollar film. He just needs to persuade the movie’s screenwriter, Clark, to get onboard. And make sure that Barbara, his wife, plays her part. When his plot doesn’t go as planned, Hamilton comes face-to-face with the wily local sheriff, Leroy. "Smoke and Mirrors" keeps the audience guessing (and laughing) until the end. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

'New York State of Mind- The Hits of Billy Joel with The Uptown Boys

Aug. 9-Oct. 2. With more than 40 years of cumulative work on some of Broadway’s biggest hits, The Uptown Boys use Billy Joel’s rich songbook as a way to share their stories of life, love and trying to make it in New York City. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

November

Disney Princess Party

7 p.m. Nov. 2. Broadway’s Belle, Jasmine, Anna and Anastasia celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of songs, animation and stories. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.

'Chicago'

Nov. 29-30. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.

December

'Hamilton'

Dec. 13-24.'Hamilton' is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, 'Hamilton' has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre — a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.

'My Fair Lady'

Dec. 13-15. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.

February

'Six The Musical'

Feb. 1-5. From Tudor Queens to pop princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.

'Fiddler On The Roof'

Feb. 14-19. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.

'Pretty Woman'

Feb. 21-26. Based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.

April

'Tootsie'

April 4-9. This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.

FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATIONS

To celebrate Independence Day, there will be fireworks shot shortly after 9 p.m. July 4 from the South Jetty. The show will last around 30 minutes and can be viewed on area beaches from Caspersen to Nokomis, as well as other locations around Venice. The South Jetty and Jetty Jacks Refreshment Deck will be closed for safety. Boats should be at anchor by 8:15 p.m. on July 4, and the Venice inlet will be closed to boat traffic at 8:30 p.m. until around 45 minutes after the firework grand finale. In the case of inclement weather, the fireworks show may be delayed. Visit the city of Venice Facebook page at "Venice, Florida Municipal Government" or the news section on the city website at venicegov.com.

FAIRS/FESTIVALS/EXPOS

Sarasota Music Festival

June 6-25. The Sarasota Music Festival features a lively schedule full of concerts, master classes, coaching sessions and open rehearsals. In its sixth year under Music Director Jeffrey Kahane, the 2022 festival welcomes more than 40 guest artists. 941-953-3434 or www.sarasotaorchestra.org/festival.

Ten-Minute Play Festival

June 9-20. Jane B. Cook Theatre, FSU/Asolo Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. www.theatreodyssey.org/tickets.

aactWORLDFEST

June 20-26. Performances from theater troupes from around the globe, dinners, workshops, after glow party and more. https://venicetheatre.org.

Bolts Brew Fest

8 p.m. Aug. 5. The Tampa Bay Lightning will be hosting the 5th annual Bolts Brew Fest. The event will offer craft beers from a variety of different local craft breweries, oversized games, ThunderBug and more. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. ticketmaster.com.

Pioneer Days

Sept. 3-5. The celebration includes contests, cardboard boat races, car shows, parade and more. Email info@EnglewoodPioneerDays.com.

Sarasota Rocktoberfest

Oct. 14-16. An authentic 3-day Oktoberfest experience coupled with fantastic live musical performances to downtown Sarasota in JD Hamel Park, 199 Bayfront Drive, Sarasota. https://bit.ly/3uHIC98.

Chalk Festival 'A Spirited Museum in Motion' & Pavement Music Festival

Oct. 28-31. Join us in costume for 'A Spirited Museum in Motion' as sculptors, 3-D illusion artists and pavement artists created an event unlike any other Chalk Festival in the past The Pavement Music Festival returns with a lineup from opening to close with a large tented seating area, food trucks, vendors and beverage spirits. Many interactive areas for guests such as the zombie field installation, pumpkin carving and arts and crafts tables, chalk areas and face painting for the young and young at heart. Venice Airport Festival Grounds, 610 Airport Ave. E., Venice. https://tinyurl.com/mtwcck4y.

Sarasota Medieval Fair

Nov. 5-27. Woods of Mallaranny, 29847 FL-70 E., Myakka City. www.SarasotaMedievalFair.com

DANCE

'Little Mermaid'

5 p.m. May 28. This timeless story follows the mermaid on her journey to finding out how to truly feel alive and love selflessly. The performance features international guest artists from National Ballet of Ukraine, Atlanta Ballet, Orlando Ballet and Cincinnati Ballet. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-0627 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.

COMEDY

Mike Armstrong

May 25-28. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.

Marc Price

7:30 p.m. May 27. Known for his role as “Skippy” on the “Family Ties." The Library Comedy Club, located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. 305 343-2930 or email degame@att.net.

John Carfi

June 8-11. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.

Bill Engvall

June 9. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 866-388-4263 or www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.

Dale Jones

June 15-18. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.

Anthony Rodia

June 23-25. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.

Rondell Sheridan

June 29-July 2. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.

Chris Tucker

July 17. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 866-388-4263 or www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.

Damon Wayans

July 21-24. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.

Tammy Pescatelli

July 27-30. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.

Amy Schumer

Sept. 8. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 866-388-4263 or www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.

David Spade

8 p.m. Sept. 24. Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. 813-274-8286 or https://tampatheatre.org.

Andrew Dice Clay

Oct. 25-26. McCurdy's Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. 941-925-3869 or www.mccurdyscomedy.com.

Paul Reiser

7 p.m. Nov. 20 Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.

Bill Burr

Nov. 20. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. 239-948-7825 or https://hertzarena.com.

Daniel Tosh

7:30 p.m. Nov. 27. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.

Lewis Black

7 p.m. Dec. 11. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.

FARMERS MARKETS

Punta Gorda’s Downtown Farmers Market

8 a.m.-noon May-September and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays October-April. Located at the corner of Taylor and Olympia in downtown Punta Gorda. https://puntagordachamber.com/punta-gorda-farmers-market.

Punta Gorda History Park Sunday Market

Fresh produce, baked goods, plants, soaps, candles, jewelry, live music and more at History Park, 501 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. www.facebook.com/historyparkmarket.

Happy Hour Marketplace

3- 8 p.m. Fridays beginning June 17. Bailey Brothers Park on the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and East Virginia Avenue. The Happy Hour Marketplace will consist of a variety vendors and food trucks, along with other forms of cultural activities such as poetry readings, art shows, live music, movies and theater.

Olde Englewood Village Farmers Market

Located on Historic Downtown Dearborn Street, Englewood. Every Thursday (except Thanksiving) from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. October-May to get some of Florida's finest local produce, prepared foods and much more. www.oldeenglewoodvillagefarmersmarket.org.

Venice Farmers Market

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays April-September and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. October-March. City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-445-9209 or https://thevenicefarmersmarket.org/site.

MISCELLANEOUS

'Worlds: A Part'

6 p.m. May 26. Internationally renowned composer and performer Pauchi Sasaki and acclaimed poet Monica Youn, seem worlds apart. Sasaki is an interdisciplinary artist working on an original opera inspired by NASA’s mission to transport the first woman to the surface of the moon that utilizes a self-designed dress made of speakers. Winner of the Poetry Society of America’s William Carlos Williams Award, Youn’s poems are sharply crafted and weave together historical allusions and cultural references. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org ($5/person registration fee). Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast, 400 Palmetto Ave., Osprey.

Healing Field of Honor

May 27-30. Picture 1,000 American flags flying in ceremonial formation at the Healing Field of Honor at Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. Honor those who gave their lives to uphold our nation’s values as well as veterans, active duty military, first responders, doctors, nurses, teachers or your own personal hero. Purchase and dedicate flags or become a sponsor at www.healingfield.org/event/puntagordafl22 or call 941-875-3829.

Boca H2O Music Fest

10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 28. Featuring The Ben Allen Band, Jack Michael Music and American Made. Boca Grande Sandbar, off Dog Island. www.facebook.com/BigBoyToyzExpo.

Boca H20 Music Fest after party

4-9 p.m. May 28. Music by Southbound 75 from 6-9 p.m. The Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass Marina, 260 Maryland Ave., Englewood. www.TheLighthouseGrill.net/after-party

'UNSCRIPTED: Sparking Creativity' virtual event

5 p.m. June 2. playwright, actor, and Hermitage Fellow Nandita Shenoy will give insight into her process and share examples of her work which have resulted from that process. Prior to the program, she will share a prompt question so that audience members can try it out for themselves and share their work as part of the event. No theatrical experience needed – just an open mind and willingness to jump in. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org. Via Zoom). Registered attendees will be sent a link 24 hours prior to the event.

Glow Gala

7-11 p.m. June 4. Leadership Charlotte Class of 2022 presents the '80s Glow Gala at the Lions Den at Kings Gate, 24000 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. Benefiting Mental Health Matters, Guardian Ad Litem Foundation, Family Services Center, Charlotte Behavioral Health Care and the Animal Welfare League. Wear your best '80s attire and enjoy dinner, dancing, drinks, auctions and music. Purchase tickets at leadershipcharlotte.square.site.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour

July 10. Join Kameron Michaels, Rose, Vanessa Vanjie, Yvie Oddly and all finalists from the upcoming 14th season on a journey through iconic periods of history in hopes of finding a way back to 2022. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. seminolehardrocktampa.com.

Guns-n-Hoses

June 11. The Axe Haus in North Port will present Guns-n-Hoses, an axe-throwing tournament pitting North Port Police officers against North Port firefighters. The North Port Police Officers Association and the North Port Firefighter Benevolent Association are both participating, and all proceeds benefit the two organizations. Everyone's invited. There will be raffles, food by Uncle Frank's Hot Dogs and fun for the whole family. It's set for noon to 3 p.m. at 7040 Sumter Crossing Blvd. For more information, visit www.theaxehaus.com.

WWE Monday Night Raw

7:30 p.m. July 18. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500, ticketmaster.com or www.amaliearena.com.

'Trolls Live!'

Aug. 6-7. Get ready for a hair-raising adventure when Poppy, Branch and all their Trolls friends come to life on stage. Jam-packed with epic music, glitter, humor and happiness. Hertz Arena, Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. www.trollslive.com.

Kidz Fest 2022

Sept. 2-4. Over 40 waterslides and bounce houses, food trucks, obstacle courses, dance/foam party and more. Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. www.facebook.com/BigBoyToyzExpo.

Englewood Beach Waterfest

Nov. 18-20. The 2022 Englewood Beach Waterfest at various locations throughout Englewood. https://englewoodbeachwaterfest.com.

Music in the Park

Enjoy the live music and food trucks from 4-6 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month, January-May at History Park, 501 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. In lieu of admission fees, the Punta Gorda Historical Society requests donations for the ongoing maintenance of the four History Park buildings. Bring your own chair and beverage. 262-442-0709 or www.puntagordahistory.com.

'Downtown Punta Gorda Experience'

Third Thursday of each month. 5:30 p.m. Experience all that downtown Punta Gorda has to offer. The information area will be set up from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in Hector Park, across from the Historic Courthouse on Taylor Street, Punta Gorda. 941-639-3720 or https://puntagordachamber.com.

Writers on the Air

WKDW 97.5 FM nonprofit radio in North Port invites amateur writers, poets and comedians to perform or read their poem, story or skit on its weekly program, "Writers on the Air" each Tuesday evening. The group wants funny or family-friendly content. Sign-up at 5:30 p.m., the show starts at 6 p.m. Airs at 3 p.m. Sundays. Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 Tamiami Trail, North Port. 941-223-1262.

EXHIBITS/ART SHOWS

Artists display and reception

5-7 p.m. June 3. Join the celebration of Art in Public Places Reception, sponsored by the North Port Art Center, at Schmidt Real Estate-Century 21, 100 W. Venice Ave., Venice, to view the one of a kind artworks. Over 50 paintings will be on display from until July. 941-423-6460.

'Visual Art: New Ways of Seeing'

6:30 p.m. June 17. Featuring Hermitage Fellows Aram Han Sifuentes and Amanda Williams, live on the Hermitage Beach, Hermitage Artist Retreat, 6630 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org ($5/person registration fee).

'Dark & Light' exhibit

June 24-July 21. Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-485-7136 or www.veniceartcenter.com.

'Cheeseburger in Paradise'

June 27-July 29. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.

'Florida's Best' exhibit

Through June 6. Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. 941-639-8810 or https://visualartcenter.org.

'Artistry of Dance'

Through June 8. Walk through a hall of fine art dance images captured by five skilled Florida-based photographers. It’s a visual treat of shapes and colors showing the grace and beauty of dance, captured in brief moments of time. Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. 941-639-8810.

'Hot & Cold' exhibit

Through June 16. Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-485-7136 or www.veniceartcenter.com.

'Garden Party'

Through June 25. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.

'The Art of War'

Through June 30. The traveling exhibition, "The Art of War," is 18 pastel paintings by Sgt. Phillip Scott Moore on display in the Military Heritage Museum’s Hall of Heroes gallery. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. The Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-575-9002 or www.militaryheritagemuseum.org.

Wellen Park artists exhibit

Through June 30. The North Port Art Center and Wellen Park presents the works of Kathy Wilke, Sharon Eng and Cara Guagilardo. Wilke is accomplished artist in watercolor and teaches at the art center. Eng works in a variety of multi-medias and has won several awards and Guagilardo designs beautiful jewelry. All items on display may be purchased or you can visit the art center's website at www.northportartcenter.org to view available art. Wellen Park Welcome Center, 12275 Mercado Drive, Wellen Park. 941-423-6460.

Sea Grape Artists of the Month exhibits

Through July 7. James Beech, watercolorist and acrylic artist, and Nancy VanTassell, jeweler. Sea Grape Gallery, 113 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-575-1718.

'Now & Then' exhibit

July 29-Aug. 18. Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-485-7136 or www.veniceartcenter.com.

'Creative Abled'

Aug. 6-27. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.

'SHARKS: On Assignment with Brian Skerry’ Exhibition'

Through Aug. 7. You have the opportunity to come face-to-face or, rather, face-to-nose with one of the world’s most awe-inspiring predators in the new photography exhibition. Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, 1600 Ken Thompson Parkway, Sarasota. 941-388-4441 or sarasotamote.org.

'True Colors'

Sept. 5-Oct. 7. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.

'Black & White'

Oct. 10-Nov. 4. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.

'Me and My Shadow'

Nov. 7-Dec. 9. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.

Holiday Show

Dec. 12-Jan. 6. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.

*events subject to change.