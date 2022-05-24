Summit County Fair food vendor applications due May 31
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — On-site food vendor applications for the Summit County Fair, which is set to take place August 6-13 in Coalville, are due May 31 at 11:59 p.m.
Those interested can apply here .
Commercial vendor applications for Saturday, August 13 can be found here .
The commercial vendor fee is $100. The food vendor fee is broken down as such:
- 10×10 Canopy Tent which includes canopy set up and electricity* – $250
- 10×20 Canopy Tent which includes canopy set up and electricity* – $400
- Food Truck/Trailer no longer than twenty (20) feet (including tongue) – $400
- Food Truck/Trailer longer than twenty (20) feet (including tongue) – $600
