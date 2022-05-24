Police: ‘Ghost’ Gun, Parts To Make More Found During Traffic Stop In Woodland

WOODLAND (CBS13) – A Sacramento man is under arrest after officers in Woodland say they found him with a “ghost” gun – and parts to allegedly make even more untraced firearms.

Woodland police say, early Tuesday morning, officers pulled over a suspicious vehicle near Hays Lane and County Road 102. Kevin Johnson, a 55-year-old Sacramento resident, was inside the car.

Officers say they noticed a handgun tucked under Johnson’s leg when they contacted him.

Johnson was promptly detained and officers started investigating further. The weapon Johnson had was soon found to be a “ghost” gun, officers say. Parts and tools used to make such untraced firearms were also found in Johnson’s car.

Police arrested Johnson and he is now facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine, and a probation violation.