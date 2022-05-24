ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sacramento

Police: ‘Ghost’ Gun, Parts To Make More Found During Traffic Stop In Woodland

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UGsqY_0fooY6XZ00

WOODLAND (CBS13) – A Sacramento man is under arrest after officers in Woodland say they found him with a “ghost” gun – and parts to allegedly make even more untraced firearms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WLlfu_0fooY6XZ00

The traffic stop that resulted in Tuesday morning’s arrest. (Credit: Woodland Police Department)

Woodland police say, early Tuesday morning, officers pulled over a suspicious vehicle near Hays Lane and County Road 102. Kevin Johnson, a 55-year-old Sacramento resident, was inside the car.

Officers say they noticed a handgun tucked under Johnson’s leg when they contacted him.

Johnson was promptly detained and officers started investigating further. The weapon Johnson had was soon found to be a “ghost” gun, officers say. Parts and tools used to make such untraced firearms were also found in Johnson’s car.

Police arrested Johnson and he is now facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine, and a probation violation.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Reckless driver in Modesto arrested after police pursuit

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy chased a vehicle driving recklessly in downtown Modesto. After ignoring a red light, the driver attempted to evade law enforcement, according to a statement by the sheriff’s office. The driver was going over 100 mph North on Highway 99. This caused […]
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

A Tuolumne burglary arrest leads to a string of connected crimes

TUOLUMNE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday May 12th, a burglary was reported in the area of County Road in Sonora that led Tuolumne County Sherriff’s deputies to additional suspects and crimes. According to the Tuolumne County Sherriff’s Office, when deputies arrived on the scene, a male suspect ran from them on foot. Deputies chased and […]
TUOLUMNE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Found In Car Intoxicated, Arrested For DUI In Lodi

LODI (CBS13) — A man was arrested in Lodi for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and for being in possession of various illegal drugs, said the Lodi Police Department. On Friday, around 11:16 p.m., officers were dispatched to W Lodi Avenue for a report of two men in a U-Haul who were reportedly under the influence of narcotics. The reporting party said the driver was slumped over the wheel and possibly unconscious. Officers arrived and determined that the driver was exhibiting signs of intoxication. Officers arrested 34-year-old Jason Baker of Lodi for DUI charges as well as possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin. Two firearms were also located in Baker’s vehicle. Baker was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for DUI, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and multiple felony weapons charges.
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

3 People Injured In 2 Shooting Incidents In Sacramento Overnight

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Three people were injured in two separate shooting incidents overnight in Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Police Department, just after midnight Sunday, police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 22nd Avenue and 34th Street. Police arrived at the scene and found two men who each had at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Both men were taken to the hospital. About 15 minutes later, police received the report of a shooting in the area of 34th Street and 14th Avenue. Responding officers found a woman who was shot at least once. She was taken to an area hospital. So far, no arrests have been made and police haven’t determined whether there is a link between the two incidents. The investigations into the shootings are ongoing.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ghost#Firearms#Law Enforcement
KCRA.com

Juvenile shot, killed in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A juvenile was killed in an early morning shooting at an apartment complex, authorities said. The shooting happened on Saturday around 1:15 a.m. on the 4400 block of Manzanita Avenue, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a release. The apartment is about a mile from the American River College.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Person Shot At Sutter’s Landing Beach On Saturday Night

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person was injured in a shooting at a park along the American River. A Sacramento County Regional Parks spokesperson says that at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, a disturbance led to a shooting in the parking lot of Sutter’s Landing Beach. Shots were fired and one male was sent to the UC Davis Medical Center with serious injuries. No further information, including a suspect description and what led up to the shooting, has been released. Sacramento police assisted county parks officers in their investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento County Park Rangers increase patrols after beach shooting injures one

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A shooting at a popular Sacramento beach has left one man with serious injuries, according to rangers with Sacramento County Regional Parks. Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Park Rangers say they received calls reporting a shooting at Sutter's Landing Beach. Rangers, accompanied by officers from the Sacramento Police Department responded to the scene and say they found a man who had been shot in the beach's parking lot.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Inmate with terminal illness dies at Sacramento-area hospital

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man with a terminal illness died at a local hospital while in custody Sunday morning. The 56-year-old had been in custody since March 23rd for felony charges related to transportation, sales, and distribution of a controlled substance and was being held on one-million-dollar bail pending a June court date according […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
news24-680.com

Concord Man Arrested After Gunfire In Downtown Danville Sunday

A 20-year-old Concord man was arrested after allegedly firing several shots during an altercation in downtown Danville early Sunday morning. Police responded to the area of Hartz Avenue and Diablo after receiving reports of a man firing a gun outside bars in the area shortly after 1 a.m. Readers contacting this site reported hearing gunshots outside a bar in the area, then seeing what they took to be a fight of some type with a man on the ground and people scattering, some taking cover inside businesses in the area.
DANVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Person Hurt, 18-Year-Old Arrested After Shooting At Fiesta Days Celebration In Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – One person was shot at the Fiesta Days celebration in Vacaville over the weekend, but the event is scheduled to go on Monday. Vacaville PD Lt. Chris Polen confirmed one person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at the event on Sunday. The victim, identified as an 18-year-old from Fairfield, was taken to the hospital. Officers have arrested the suspect. He has been identified as 18-year-old Herman Torres-Vernal, a Suisun City resident. Police urged people to avoid the area of the park, however, the band and the beer garden area remained open. “Last nights incident was an isolated incident. It does not define our community, who is standing together against violence. It’s sad that two individuals, from out of town, believe that they could destroy our 65 year anniversary of our event. We would like to express our greatest gratitude towards Vacaville police department for their swift actions that lead to the capture of the individuals involved,” festival organizers wrote in a statement on Monday. Organizers say they will be fully open on Monday, but police will be evaluating patrols and will add security if necessary.
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Mtula Payton, suspect in downtown Sacramento mass shooting, arrested in Las Vegas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Mtula Payton, the third named suspect in the downtown Sacramento mass shooting that occurred on April 3, has been arrested in Las Vegas, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Payton, 27, was arrested Saturday by officers from the Las Vegas Metro Police Department and the FBI Criminal Apprehension Team. Payton’s arrest […]
KRON4 News

Suspect stole OPD car, led officers on chase that ended in Vallejo

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested on Friday after stealing an Oakland Police Department vehicle and leading officers on a chase, OPD said. The pursuit ended in Vallejo, where the suspect was arrested. The incident began just before 8:30 p.m., when an OPD officer responded to an unrelated assault incident. While the officer […]
VALLEJO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

DUI Driver detained by Sacramento residents following fatal crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — South Sacramento residents helped detain a man after the truck he was driving collided with an SUV, killing a woman and critically injuring her child. The witnesses detained the driver until officers arrested him, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver of the SUV...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Multiple shootings in Oak Park Sunday morning

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department responded to two shootings in Oak Park Sunday morning. According to the Sacramento police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3400 block of 22nd Avenue. They located two men each suffering from at least one non-life threatening gunshot wound. Both victims were transported to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Juvenile shot in Carmichael, police say

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — A juvenile was found dead in the 4400 block of Manzanita Avenue after multiple calls came into the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center about a shooting at an apartment complex, according to the sheriff’s office. The first call came in at 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, when deputies arrived on scene […]
CARMICHAEL, CA
CBS Sacramento

Possible Drowning Reported In Sacramento River Near Colusa; Search Underway

COLUSA COUNTY (CBS13) – A search is underway in the Sacramento River near the community of Colusa after a possible drowning over the weekend. The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office says, Sunday evening, they got a report about someone going under the water just east of Levee Park. Witnesses reported seeing the person, who wasn’t wearing a life vest, struggling while trying to swim across the river. A search of the river was done by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office boating safety unit Sunday night, but no victim was found. Search efforts resumed Monday morning. No other details about the possible victim, including their name, have been released at this point in the investigation.
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
70K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy