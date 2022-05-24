ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yolo County, CA

Yolo County Sheriff’s Deputies Recover Stolen Boat, Jet Ski

By Christopher Baker
 6 days ago

YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office recovered a stolen boat and jet ski this past weekend.

According to a news release, the Marine Patrol Unit of the Sheriff’s Office was able to recover a stolen boat and return it to the owner.

Also, deputies arrested 48-year-old James Szabo, of Sacramento, for a stolen jet ski.

The sheriff’s office says that they will be working with other agencies to keep the water safe during Memorial Day Weekend.

