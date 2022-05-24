ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Former MDHHS Foster Care Worker Charged With Sexually Assaulting Client

By Sara Powers
 6 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) – A former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services foster care worker is facing several charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a client.

Ladd Perreault, a 53-year-old man from Midland, is accused of sexually assaulting a female adult client.

Officials say the woman reported the assaults to police in February.

Michigan State Police opened an investigation after receiving the report.

MDHHS suspended Perreault while the investigation was happening, and he resigned from his position on May 3.

Just days later, on May 6, Perrault was arrested.

On May 9, he was arraigned in Midland County District Court on five counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Perrault’s bond was set at $500,000 cash surety.

His preliminary examination is scheduled for May 31.

