New high school grad now facing murder charge in Mississippi

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Just hours after graduating high school, a Mississippi teenager was arrested in what has been described as a domestic dispute that left one person dead.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said Justin Robert Coggins, 18, of Caledonia, was arrested Saturday after he allegedly shot and killed Dustin Hoffpauir, 33, at a home in Caledonia, news outlets reported.

Hawkins said Coggins had just graduated from Caledonia High School hours before the shooting. He’s now being held at the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Authorities have not released details of what led to the shooting or the nature of Hoffpauir’s relationship to Coggins.

Hoffpauir’s body will be sent to the state medical examiners office for an autopsy.

The case remains under investigation.