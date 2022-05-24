ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

New high school grad now facing murder charge in Mississippi

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Just hours after graduating high school, a Mississippi teenager was arrested in what has been described as a domestic dispute that left one person dead.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said Justin Robert Coggins, 18, of Caledonia, was arrested Saturday after he allegedly shot and killed Dustin Hoffpauir, 33, at a home in Caledonia, news outlets reported.

Hawkins said Coggins had just graduated from Caledonia High School hours before the shooting. He’s now being held at the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Authorities have not released details of what led to the shooting or the nature of Hoffpauir’s relationship to Coggins.

Hoffpauir’s body will be sent to the state medical examiners office for an autopsy.

The case remains under investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

Three charged for bringing contraband into Kemper Co. Jail

DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said three arrests were made Thursday for introducing contraband into a correctional facility and possession of marijuana 500 grams or more but less than 1 kilogram. The people arrested are 38-year-old Barbara Perry and Keisha Bonner, 37, both of Columbus, Miss.,...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Ex-deputy warden pleads guilty in Mississippi inmate beating

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former deputy warden at the Mississippi State Penitentiary has pleaded guilty in a case involving the beating of an inmate, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday. In a news release, officials said Melvin Hilson, 49, pleaded guilty to violating the inmate’s civil rights in 2016. Hilson was accused of repeatedly […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Mississippi#Violent Crime#Ap#Caledonia High School
wcbi.com

Bullet holes in a van leads to a Tupelo man’s arrest

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Tupelo Police arrested a man for allegedly putting bullet holes in a van. A witness and video evidence helped investigators locate Rapheal Lashawn Atkins after police received a shots fired call at the Hilldale Apartments around 3:45 PM on May 19th. Officers found shell casings, bullet fragments,...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Lowndes County deputies make an arrest in a shooting

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies make an arrest in a shooting. Tyshon Morris is charged with shooting into a dwelling. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says deputies were called to Shaws Mobile Home Park, on Highway 373, about gunfire. On the way to the scene, a deputy spotted...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
truecrimedaily

Mississippi teen accused of fatally shooting mother’s fiancé hours after high school graduation

CALEDONIA, Miss. (TCD) -- An 18-year-old was arrested after allegedly fatally shooting his mother’s fiancé just hours after he graduated from high school. On Saturday, May 21, at approximately 7 p.m., authorities received a report of the shooting, WTVA-TV reports. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins told WCBI-TV 33-year-old Dustin Hoffpauir had been shot at 136 Richards Lane hours after Justin Coggins graduated from Caledonia High School, and the victim died at the scene.
CALEDONIA, MS
wcbi.com

Police investigating another shooting at Sim Scott Park

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating another shooting at Sim Scott Park. Police Chief Fred Shelton says the gunfire started about 6:48 Tuesday night in the 1900 block of 8th Avenue North. One man was shot in the leg. He was later treated and released from the...
COLUMBUS, MS
ABC 33/40 News

Police release new information in deadly shooting on I-59 in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Police Department updated the estimated time frame of a deadly shooting on Interstate 20/59 on Saturday, May 14 and provided information about a vehicle of interest. Police said 38-year-old Justin Andrew Snow was likely driving along the interstate between 7:30 p.m. and 7:45...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wtva.com

Drug bust at Tupelo tire shop landed two people in jail

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Narcotics agents and Tupelo police officers seized methamphetamine, Ecstasy, marijuana and guns during a drug bust on Wednesday, May 18. According to a Tupelo Police Department news release, officers investigated allegations of drug activity at a tire shop on Cliff Gookin Boulevard. Police did not initially identify the business. But WTVA confirmed the business is called the Used Tire Shop.
TUPELO, MS
kicks96news.com

Felony Indictments and Disorderly Conduct in Neshoba

DUSTIN ALEXANDER, 38, of Union, Probation Violation, NCSO. Bond $0. PAULA AUTH, 37, of Philadelphia, Failure to Pay, NCSO. Bond $0. ROGER L BANKHEAD, 38, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $25,000. BRANDON BURTON, 23, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $20,250, $20,000, $0. JAMES...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Rape and Grand Theft Auto in Attala and Leake Arrests

ADRIENE B ALEXANDER. 29, of Carthage, Felony Warrant, LCSO. Bond $0. FREDRICK BOHANNON, 46, of Moss Point, DUI – 1st, Revoked of Suspended Driver’s License, Open Container, CPD. Bond $1,331, $626, $389.25. ROBERT CHAMBERS, 51, of Carthage, Sexual Battery – Rape, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Bench Warrant,...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
wvtm13.com

Multi-vehicle accident blocks part of I59 in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — A multi-vehicle accident partially blocks part of I59 in Tuscaloosa County Wednesday morning. The accident was reported at 7:40 a.m. ALEA Troopers said the northbound lanes are partially blocked near mile marker 78. Motorists are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported May 24, 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported DATE, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents May 19 theft of property – 3rd degree; ULTA Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; general merchandise; $639 May 23 theft of property – 4th degree; person; Hickory Ave. SW; bicycle; $200theft of property – 4th degree; Wal-Mart; Hwy 157; miscellaneous; $41criminal trespass – 3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Hwy 157criminal mischief – 3rd degree; person; damage to ’10 Ford F150; $100theft of property – 3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; TV’s; $546 Arrests May 23 Earley, Billy C; 37 FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernaliaFTA – insurance violationFTA – improper muffler Imler, Cheyenne M; 22 public intoxication Hudson, James A; 27 FTA – insurance violation (2 counts)FTA – driving while suspendedFTA – fail to register vehicle (2 counts) McClendon, Randy J; 41 criminal trespass – 3rd degree Needham, Kenneth C; 51 FTA – theft of property – 4th degree Overton, Joseph R; 30 FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

920K+
Followers
447K+
Post
415M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy