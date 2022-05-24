ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

This Year’s River Rafting Season Could Be Another Record-Setting Year

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 6 days ago

(CBS4) – Following last year’s record-setting rafting season, Colorado is on track for another one. According to the Colorado River Outfitters Association, last week’s late-season snow combined with cooler temperatures and additional storms in the forecast are contributing to conditions that could benefit the rafting season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kMTbv_0fooXNQS00

(credit: Getty Images)

In 2021, there were record-breaking visitor numbers for river rafting. This year, the Colorado River Outfitters Association is predicting a return to a “normal” rafting season with demand and water flows. This season is predicted to run through the late summer on most rivers throughout Colorado.

“We predict that river flows this summer will be perfect for families to get out and discover a new favorite adventure together,” said David Costlow, Colorado River Outfitters Association’s Executive Director, in a statement.

Based on current conditions, CROA forecasts the following outlook for rivers across the state:

Western Slope (Taylor & Animas): Lower water levels may hit earlier than normal, but outfitters are expecting great family runs through mid-August and perhaps later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35pMIi_0fooXNQS00

(credit: Getty Images)

Colorado River: Flows are currently slightly lower than normal near Kremmling due to early season water being held in the reservoirs. The river near Glenwood Springs is currently seeing higher flows due to contributions from the Eagle River and Roaring Fork. When the reservoir water is released later in June, levels will come up and runs will last through September.

Clear Creek: Clear Creek is currently running strong and anticipated to run through the end of July and perhaps into early August if weekly moisture continues.

Poudre: Benefitting from great late-season moisture, the Poudre River will likely provide strong runs through August.

Arkansas River: The Arkansas’ Volunteer Flow Management program should ensure water for recreation through mid-August.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Showers And T-storms Visit Thru Mid-Week

DENVER(CBS)- On the big jet stream map we have a cooling trough of low pressure taking over the next few days. This will be dropping temperatures and giving many in the state a good chance at picking up Spring showers and thunderstorms thru the middle of the week ahead. (credit: CBS) A look at Monday’s Precipitation model shows a chance for a few showers and storms over northeastern Colorado in the morning along with some snow in some of the Front Range Mountains. (credit: CBS) The afternoon outlook shows a few isolated showers and thunderstorms may pop up in the afternoon. With the best chances over the eastern plains. (credit: CBS) The big trough will hold on thru Wednesday with the middle of the week seeing the best chances for soaking rains over eastern Colorado along with more snow in the high country. (credit: CBS) By the end of next week the pattern shifts to drier and warmer heading into the first weekend of June. (credit: CBS) A high pressure ridge will push in bringing in 80s and 90s over eastern Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

So Much Snow Prevents Mount Evans From Opening This Memorial Day Weekend

By Danielle Chavira CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – America’s highest paved road in North America will remain closed through the Memorial Day weekend. The U.S. Forest Service says there’s too much snow from recent storms. The 28 mile-long road climbs more than 7,000 feet, eventually summiting at 14,130 feet. The road, which starts in Idaho Springs, features mountain goat and bighorn sheep herds, marmots and alpine wildflowers. Due to recent snow accumulation, Mount Evans will not open for the Memorial Day weekend. https://t.co/ZpoXiyNezX pic.twitter.com/oxJjFJgy1c — Forest Service, ARP (@usfsarp) May 27, 2022 Visitors can take in the breath-taking views from the Mount Evans Recreation Area at the peak. Tickets are required to drive up to the summit. RELATED: Rocky Mountain National Park Opens Entirety Of Trail Ridge Road For The Season
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Rocky Mountain National Park Opens Entirety Of Trail Ridge Road For The Season

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Rocky Mountain National Park has opened the entirety of Trail Ridge Road for the season. They made the announcement early Friday afternoon. Trail Ridge Road in #RMNP is open to vehicles. Alpine Visitor Ctr tentatively scheduled to open Sat, May 28. Trail Ridge Store will likely open later in the week. Conditions may change rapidly-winter weather is forecast later this holiday weekend. Be prepared to adjust plans /NPS pic.twitter.com/QWN4ZsMY0F — RockyNPS (@RockyNPS) May 27, 2022 On Thursday crews were still clearing huge snowdrifts from the road, which runs from Estes Park on the east end of...
LIFESTYLE
CBS Denver

Bolder Boulder Makes Its Return On Memorial Day 2022 After Two-Year Hiatus

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado’s historic Bolder Boulder race was back in action on Memorial Day Monday after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. This race honored the men and women who sacrificed their lives for our country. (credit: CBS) The starting line was stationed at 30th Street and Walnut Street, where the first wave of the day began just after 7 a.m. and continuous waves would start until the race came to an end at noon, finishing at Folsom Field. That’s when a Memorial Day tribute would be held. (credit: CBS) More than 40,000 people were expected to participate in one of the most famous races in our state, an event that has been held in Boulder since the 1970s. The pandemic changed the plans for Bolder Boulder the past two years, but the race event was finally able to make its return in 2022.
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Glenwood Springs, CO
City
Kremmling, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Mountain Snow And Front Range Thunderstorms Expected This Weekend

DENVER (CBS4) – Very warm and dry weather at the start the Memorial Day weekend will be replaced by cooler and wetter conditions starting Sunday. Colorado’s higher mountains will get snow instead of rain. Temperatures on Friday will be about 15 degrees above normal for late May. The Denver metro will reach close to 90 degrees and many areas on the Eastern Plains will be well into the 90s. The mountains will be in the 60s and 70s Friday afternoon causing fresh snow from earlier in the week to rapidly melt. (source: CBS) There is also a slight chance for a late day...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

1 Man Missing, 1 Female And Male Injured In Rocky Mountain National Park Avalanche Aftermath

Update: 1 Dead, 2 Injured In Avalanche On Mt. Meeker At Rocky Mountain National Park Sunday By Anna Maria Basquez (CBS4) – Rescuers early Sunday evening were still responding on an active scene where three climbers were compromised in an avalanche that was triggered in the morning near Mt. Meeker within Rocky Mountain National Park. One man was airlifted out, and, said a statement by the park: “A search is continuing for the second male who is still missing in the area where the avalanche occurred.” (credit: CBS) “Three individuals were involved in the incident including a female and two males,” said park spokeswoman...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Denver

Menkhaven Fire In San Luis Valley Forces Closure Of Highway 17

(CBS4) – A wildfire in the San Luis Valley in southern Colorado has burned nearly 200 acres and officials closed Highway 17 as a result. Some evacuations were also in place. The Menkhaven Fire is burning approximately 20 miles north of the New Mexico state line and about 20 miles west of Antonito in Conejos County. Highway 17 runs from Antonito to Chama in New Mexico. There’s no estimate for when the highway will reopen. Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation said the fire was reported at approximately 3 p.m. on Saturday and the highway has been closed since then. The evacuation area is north of the highway between Horca and Fox Creek. FIRE INFO: San Luis Valley Emergency Webpage A Red Flag Warning is in effect on Sunday for portions of southern Colorado for high fire danger.
ANTONITO, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Rain And Cooler Temperatures, And Some High Elevation Snow

By Callie Zanandrie (CBS4) – After a hot start to the holiday weekend, we will have cooler weather and a chance for rain and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon. Daytime high temperatures on Sunday will be 10 to 15 degrees cooler compared to Saturday. We will top out in the low to mid 70s throughout Colorado’s Front Range. We will have mostly cloudy conditions before we have a chance for afternoon and evening scattered showers and thunderstorms with a 50% chance of storms. In the mountains, we could see a rain in the valleys and snow above 10,000 feet with 1-4 inches of accumulation above tree line. We have another Red Flag Warning Sunday for portions of southern Colorado for high fire danger. We could see wind gusts between 40 to 55 miles per hour. On Memorial Day we will see temperatures cool off even more into the 60s with another chance for showers. The unsettled weather pattern continues into Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures below average in the upper 50s on Tuesday and in the 60s on Wednesday. By Thursday and into the first weekend of June we start to warm up into the 70s and 80s.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Rafting#Water Management#Arkansas River#Eagle River#Getty Images Rrb#Croa
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: From Shorts To Jackets, Some Mountain Campers May Also Need Snow Boots This Weekend

DENVER (CBS4) – If you’re planning to camp in the mountains of Colorado this Memorial Day you’ll need to pack a variety of clothes. The weekend will start off warm and dry thanks to a ridge of high pressure currently overhead. But things will start to change by late Saturday and early Sunday as a new storm moves in from the northwest. Friday and Saturday will be the two nicest days of the extended weekend with highs climbing into the 60s across the high country for elevations above 9,000 feet. Below that we’ll see highs in the 70s. If you plan...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Watch The Sky Sunday, A Few Severe T-Storms Are Possible North Of I-70 After 1 P.M.

DENVER (CBS4) – A dynamic late spring storm will move into Colorado Saturday night and early Sunday with a cold front that will drop temperatures by several degrees for the last half of the holiday weekend. We’ll also see high mountain snow along with lower elevation showers and thunderstorms for the next few days. Speaking of storms, there is a marginal chance that we could see a few storms reach severe limits on Sunday. The best chance for that would be anywhere along and north of Interstate 70. If storms become severe the main threats will include wind gusts in excess...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Mustangs Used For Wildfire Mitigation? Nonprofit Proposes Possible Solution To Wild Horse Debate

(CBS4) – A wild horse ethologist at the Oregon-California state line says wild horses could be spared of being rounded up into holding facilities, and instead could be used to help mitigate wildfires. He says it could even work in the Colorado Rocky Mountains, where wildfires have become all too common. “The concept behind the Wild Horse Fire Brigade is to relocate and re-wild American wild horses so that we don’t have to engage in all these very expensive workarounds,” said William E. Simpson II, founder of the non-profit Wild Horse Fire Brigade. (credit: CBS) Simpson, a conservationist and wild horse ethologist, says the...
OREGON STATE
CBS Denver

Authorities Respond To Area Where Hiker Spotted Mountain Lion On Lookout Mountain

By Anna Maria Basquez (CBS4) – Wildlife authorities were on the trails in the Golden area Saturday after a mountain lion was spotted by a hiker with a dog on a trail on Lookout Mountain. Dispatch reports just after 10:30 a.m. stated someone walking a dog was stopped by a mountain lion taking notice of them and then continuing on its way up a trail. The party reportedly asked officers by phone what to do to prevent an attack. The mountain lion sighting took place at 1678 Lookout Mountain Road, state parks officials confirmed. The area is in the Windy Saddle Park, a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Denver

History Colorado Opens Museums To Children & Teens For Free

DENVER (CBS4) – Starting Saturday, May 28th, all History Colorado museums will be free for children and youth age 18 and younger. This is a policy change, so there is no expiration date on it. (credit History Colorado) “There really is power in kids being connected to the history of where they’re from. It’s a building block of a strong identity, and then it also helps us build a future of an informed citizenry,” said Dawn DiPrince, Executive Director of History Colorado. History Colorado maintains 7 museums across Colorado: At Denver’s History Colorado Center:  kids can participate in a “Lego Scavenger Hunt,” starting Memorial...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Is In The Top 10 For ‘Best States For Millennials’

(CBS4) – In a new ranking of the top states for millennials to live in, Colorado makes the Top 10. The Centennial State is ranked No. 10 in WalletHub’s “2022’s Best & Worst States for Millennials” list. (credit: CBS) Millennials are defined as people born between 1981 and 1996. CBS News reported a few years ago that they make up nearly a quarter of the U.S. population. As part of WalletHub’s extensive study Colorado came in as the state with the third highest percentage of millennials in the country. Colorado gets high marks for economic health and quality of life. It would probably have...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

A One Of 2 Licensed Camel Dairies in the United States Lies In Eastern Colorado

WRAY, Colo. (CBS4) – People with food allergies and lactose intolerance are always looking for other options to cow’s milk. There is an ancient alternative that’s being produced in Colorado. (credit CBS) In the far eastern area of the state, eight miles from the Nebraska border, there is a dairy farm called “Camelot.” “I was looking to do something unique, something different…just kind of the ‘wow’ factor,” said first generation dairy farmer, Kyle Hendrix. In his case, the “wow” factor is 40 head of camel. “The camel is a very overlooked animal, for sure,” Hendrix told CBS4. (credit CBS) Hendrix and his family started with three cows...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Storms Finally Clear Colorado, Brighter And Warmer Weather Starts Wednesday

DENVER (CBS4) – A series of unusually cold storm systems that persisted for five days have finally moved away from Colorado. In the wake of those storms expect sunny, breezy, and eventually much warmer weather. High temperatures for Denver and the Front Range will be at least 15 degrees warmer on Wednesday compared to Tuesday and there will be plenty of sunshine. However, it will be breezy at times with a northerly wind gusting up to 35 mph. The wind will make it feel cooler than the temperatures may suggest. (source: CBS) A bigger warmup will arrive for Thursday with temperatures reaching at...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Water World Officially Opens For The 2022 Summer Season With Crowds, Balloons & Music

(CBS4) — It was a long-awaited return for many on Saturday morning, with colorful balloons, a blaring summer playlist and crowds lining the sidewalk for as far as the eye could see. Water World officially opened for the 2022 season. (credit: CBS) “We’ve been here about an hour, hour and a half,” said Josh Runningwolf. He, his daughter Josierae, and several other members of his family came out early to nab the first spot in line at the amusement park in Federal Heights, ensuring they got a front row seat to the grand opening. (credit: CBS) “We’re just excited, happy to be here,” he...
FEDERAL HEIGHTS, CO
CBS Denver

Denver International Airport Roof: Councilman Calls For Expedited Action Plan

DENVER (CBS4) – Following a CBS4 Investigation that found “critical” problems with the tented roof covering DIA’s main terminal, Denver City Councilman Kevin Flynn has asked Denver International Airport administrators to provide an “action plan” on what they intend to do and when they intend to do it. (credit: CBS) “I want to see an action plan for how these critical issues will be addressed,” said Flynn, “so we can assure nothing disastrous happens with that roof while people are out there using it.” On Tuesday, CBS4 reported that an annual inspection of the roof covering the airport’s main terminal revealed what technicians characterized...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Airport Expecting Busy Memorial Day Weekend, Could Beat Pre-pandemic Numbers

(CBS4) — Denver International Airport is expecting a busy Memorial Day weekend, with pre-pandemic travel numbers expected. During the period from Thursday, May 26 through Tuesday, May 31, almost 1.2 million passengers are forecast to travel through DEN. (credit: CBS) The projected travel numbers are expected to match or even beat the numbers from Memorial Day weekend in 2019 pre-pandemic. The airport estimates that the busiest days during the holiday weekend will be Friday, May 27 and Memorial Day on Monday, May 30. On both of those days, DIA is expecting about 210,000 passengers. “So I think it definitely signifies the return of travel...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Woman Killed In I-225 Northbound Crash At I-70 In Denver

(CBS4) –– A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 225 northbound at Interstate 70 in Denver Monday morning, Denver Police Department told CBS4. (credit: CDOT) According to CDOT’s website, I-225 northbound was completely shutdown several hours between E Colfax Avenue and I-70 until just after 9 a.m. The westbound on-ramp for I-70 was also closed before the crash was cleared. Traffic was backed up as early as 5 a.m. DPD tweeted there were other injuries in the crash along with the victim who died. The number of people and the extent of injuries was unknown Monday morning. #TRAFFIC: #DPD is investigating a traffic crash with serious injuries involving two motorist on N/B I-225 to W/B I-70. One fatality, an adult female was declared deceased on scene. Expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/5MQGmL9QCB — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 30, 2022   There was no immediate information about the cause of the crash, and both Denver and Aurora police worked together to control traffic. Denver Police Department was the lead investigator of the crash
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
45K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy