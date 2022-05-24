Section V baseball: Pal-Mac, Victor and Canandaigua eager to state their cases

The baseball table is set, but not everyone can eat.

Just nine trophies will be awarded for the 2022 Section V season and of course, there are a few local teams in the hunt. Victor is always a contender in Class AA, Canandaigua has part of a Monroe County Division 3 title on its resume and in Class B1, defending champion Palmyra-Macedon is undefeated in 19 games and looks to be untouchable.

A handful of teams have already played their sectional openers, so let’s jump in and take a closer look at what’s going on with high school baseball in the Finger Lakes.

Class AA

Victor (12-8) opens as the No. 5 seed on Wednesday and brings a talented lineup that can produce runs and has shown it has the poise and focus to rally. Juniors Carter Fink and Cooper Loyal and seniors Max Friedlander and Andrew Haugh have been among the most consistent batters and Connor Cronin and Matthew Brady also jump in. The pitching, led by Friedlander, Fink and junior Cos Zeiser, has kept the Blue Devils in games and who gets the call against an Edison team that can hit well remains to be seen.

A Victor win would set up a potential semifinal game against No. 1 seed Hilton, a team that beat Victor twice in the regular season.

Class A1

The Braves (12-8) enter the postseason with a bit of momentum as winners in five of their last six. They’re the No. 4 seed and host No. 5 Webster Thomas (9-12) on Wednesday and who gets the start will probably come down to either junior Matt Papenfuss or sophomore Aaron Crunick, the two pitchers who have worked the most innings this spring.

CA has a solid lineup with seniors AJ DeBalso, Sam Boock, Kenyon Mahoney

Josh Barnes leading the way against a Thomas team that is on a bit of a skid with five losses in its last six games. Wednesday’s winner will probably get No. 1 Churchville-Chili (14-6) in the semifinals. The Saints open their tournament against No. 9 Gates Chili, also on Wednesday.

Class B1

Defending champion Pal-Mac (19-0) is the No. 1 seed and will be tough to defeat. The Red Raiders have allowed just 14 runs in 19 games this season, anchored by a deep and talented pitching staff that includes seniors Chris Finocchario and Paul Goodness and juniors Ian Goodness and Christian Morrison.

The offense is another story with the four pitchers heavily involved in driving in runs with senior Alex Wootton, junior Will Caffyn and sophomore Isaiah Stephens also part of an offense that’s averaging 10 runs a game.

Pal-Mac opens at home on Wednesday against No. 8 Newark, a Finger Lakes East opponent that it beat twice in the regular season by a combined 25-0 that includes a combined no-hitter for Paul and Ian Goodness on April 5.

Class B2

No. 10 Midlakes (6-10) opened its portion of the tournament on Monday with a 5-2 win over Finger Lakes East foe Mynderse. That puts the Screaming Eagles into the quarterfinals, where they will play at No. 2 Le Roy on Wednesday.

Midlakes got out of the gate with a 4-1 record but won just two of its final 11 games before rebounding for the playoff opener.

Kyle Kumkey, Ryan Spooner and Michael DeHond have been the leaders for a team that’s in a tough bracket that includes top-seeded Haverling, No. 3 Penn Yan and No. 4 Livonia.

Class C1

No. 8 Bloomfield (8-9) ended its season with a 7-3 loss to No. 9 Canisteo/Greenwood-Jasper/Troupsurg on Monday.

Class C3

No. 4 Red Jacket (10-5) opens at home on Wednesday against No. 5 Harley Allendale Columbia, a Finger Lakes West opponent that RJ split with during the regular season with each team winning at home.

Daltyn Hanline has been one of the top pitchers for a team that’s won four of its last five and

, Trever Hill, Aiden Reed and James Sibeto are the most consistent bats in a lineup that has scored 16, 20 and 19 runs in games this spring.

A win sends RJ into the semifinals, most likely against No. 1 seed Bolivar-Richburg, which also opens on Wednesday against No. 8 Lyndonville.

Class D

No. 3 Naples (11-6) needed a couple of rallies in its Monday opener to beat No. 14 Elba and as usual, the Big Green got contributions from all over. Ryan Lester, Max Ryan, Owen Hulbert and Drew Reigelsperger were the big sticks in Monday’s 9-5 win but Cade Rathbun, Adam Bay, Charlie Grove and Jackson Brahm have also been active.

Brahm, Grove and Reigelsperger have been the top pitchers for a team that’s scoring around 10 runs a game to offer plenty of support.

The Big Green host No. 6 Genesee Valley/Belfast in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.

No. 5 Honeoye (8-9) handled No. 12 Hammondsport with ease in Monday’s opener and head to No. 4 Finney on Wednesday. The Bulldogs have a lineup that can strike quickly with Charlie Farrell, Evan Cuba, Kurtis Mortensen, Sam Clark, John Gawel and Tommy Reuter providing much of the power. Farrell and Cuba are the primary pitchers with Billy Covey also adding depth on the mound.

The Bulldogs can certainly score with games of 18, 11 and 16 runs this season but they also hit a rough patch down the stretch where they gave up some runs.

A victory will put Honeoye in the semifinals, likely against No. 1 Fillmore and it’s fun to entertain the possibility of a Honeoye vs. Naples showdown for the championship, which is possible for these FL West rivals since they’re on opposite sides of the bracket.