Steven Tyler 'Voluntarily' Checks Into Rehab After Relapse

Photo: Getty Images

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has checked himself into rehab after a drug relapse, his bandmates announced Tuesday (May 24).

Tyler, 74, and Aerosmith made the following joint statement on Instagram :

"As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years. After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery."

The band also announced it would cancel its first set of Las Vegas Residency dates scheduled for June and July while Tyler "focuses on his well-being." Aerosmith said it's set to continue its 2022 tour dates starting in September. "We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows," the band added.

The " Dream On " singers added ticket refund information to its statement for those who planned to attend the Las Vegas Residency shows.

According to Page Six , in 1988, Aerosmith members Joe Perry , Tom Hamilton , Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford helped Tyler with his sobriety with an intervention, he told Haute Living in December. "It took me many years to get over the anger of them sending me to rehab while they went on vacation. But today, because of that moment … I am grateful and owe a thanks to them for my sobriety," he said.