Experience the arts at the Minden Opera House

RED CLOUD, Neb. — On Saturday, the Red Cloud Recreation & Health hosted the Color Run 5K during Alumni Weekend. The town has been doing this event for around five years. This year's proceeds will go to the Red Cloud Recreation and Health Sub-Committee. The committee is currently working...
Grand Island: Veterans Memorial Park. Activities start at 10 a.m. with patriotic music, program starts at 11 a.m. Hastings: 10 a.m. Services will be conducted in Parkview Cemetery, with military rites to follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Kearney: -- 10 a.m. at Kearney Cemetery. Juniata/Roseland: The Juniata American Legion will...
HASTINGS, Neb. — Hastings Five Points Bank picked up a pair of wins over Tri-City foes on Sunday, besting Kearney Runza 9-4 and Grand Island Home Federal 14-3 in five innings. The Chiefs were unstoppable in the 4th frame of both games, scoring six runs against Runza and 11...
RED CLOUD, Neb. — The Potter Block building has been abandoned for around 30 years, now the town is working on renovating it into a brand new hotel, "The Hotel Garber". Red Cloud attracts many tourist because of rich history, recreational activities, and because of places like the National Willa Cather Center.
HASTINGS, Neb. — North Platte FNBO Nationals jumped out to a 6-0 lead by the third inning and never looked back, claiming a 9-2 win over Kearney Runza on Sunday. Carter Kelley and Tristen Beyer carried the Nationals offensively, accounting for all four of NP's RBIs. Runza did start...
KEARNEY, Neb. — At Fort Kearny, Memorial Day Weekend was an opportunity to highlight the dozens of military forts and bases across Nebraska. Present day, Fort Kearny is a historical park with campsites, hike and bike trails, and other recreational activities. However, Park Superintendent Gene Hunt said there’s also rich history behind it.
ST. PAUL, Neb. — Emergency crews in St. Paul had a busy weekend as they responded to multiple events. According to the St. Paul Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters and EMTs responded to a structure fire in southern Howard County, three ambulance calls, and a single vehicle rollover crash north of St. Paul on Cushing Road.
AXTELL, Neb. — This summer, dozens of county DMV offices will close for days at a time due to a shortage of examiners. NTV News spoke with the state DMV director about what this means for the public and how the state plans to recruit more people to work at local offices.
