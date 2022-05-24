ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minden, NE

Experience the arts at the Minden Opera House

By KHGI- NTV's Good Life
NebraskaTV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe String Beans June 2nd at 7 pm. Adults $10. Ages 8...

nebraska.tv

NebraskaTV

2022 Memorial Day Events

Grand Island: Veterans Memorial Park. Activities start at 10 a.m. with patriotic music, program starts at 11 a.m. Hastings: 10 a.m. Services will be conducted in Parkview Cemetery, with military rites to follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Kearney: -- 10 a.m. at Kearney Cemetery. Juniata/Roseland: The Juniata American Legion will...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Hastings stays perfect with wins over Kearney, Grand Island

HASTINGS, Neb. — Hastings Five Points Bank picked up a pair of wins over Tri-City foes on Sunday, besting Kearney Runza 9-4 and Grand Island Home Federal 14-3 in five innings. The Chiefs were unstoppable in the 4th frame of both games, scoring six runs against Runza and 11...
HASTINGS, NE
Minden, NE
NebraskaTV

Strong start lifts North Platte over Kearney

HASTINGS, Neb. — North Platte FNBO Nationals jumped out to a 6-0 lead by the third inning and never looked back, claiming a 9-2 win over Kearney Runza on Sunday. Carter Kelley and Tristen Beyer carried the Nationals offensively, accounting for all four of NP's RBIs. Runza did start...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Fort Kearny commemorates Memorial Day with a look at the past

KEARNEY, Neb. — At Fort Kearny, Memorial Day Weekend was an opportunity to highlight the dozens of military forts and bases across Nebraska. Present day, Fort Kearny is a historical park with campsites, hike and bike trails, and other recreational activities. However, Park Superintendent Gene Hunt said there’s also rich history behind it.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

St. Paul emergency crews have busy Memorial Day Weekend

ST. PAUL, Neb. — Emergency crews in St. Paul had a busy weekend as they responded to multiple events. According to the St. Paul Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters and EMTs responded to a structure fire in southern Howard County, three ambulance calls, and a single vehicle rollover crash north of St. Paul on Cushing Road.
SAINT PAUL, NE

