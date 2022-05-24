UPDATE: 18 students, three adults dead in Uvalde elementary school shooting

The Boys are still sifting through the information coming out of Uvalde, Texas, but it seems law enforcement waited to enter the classroom, because they could have been shot. NBC News managed to make the school shooting about racism, and Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre touts President Biden’s work against gun violence. A Border Patrol agent grabbed his barber’s shotgun and ran to the school, when he received word of an active shooter at the school, and a Uvalde councilman just wants the media to leave the community alone. President Biden says he is not going to “prejudge” the police response, while PBS is blaming the “firearms industry” for the deaths of children. Justin Timberlake sold his music catalog for a reported $100 million, and the world’s largest bottle of whiskey sold for $1.4 million. One Memorial Day weekend tradition in Oxford, Mississippi is the World Championship Old-Time Piano Playing Contest, so the Friday Five features – Best Piano Intro Songs.

UVALDE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO