ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

UPDATE: 18 students, three adults dead in Uvalde elementary school shooting

By Dennis Foley
KTSA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE 7:10 p.m.: State senator Roland Gutierrez briefed by Texas Rangers says 18 children, 3 adults killed in elementary school shooting. Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District officials said the school year is over. The original end date was Thursday. UPDATE 5:54 p.m.:. Today, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), released...

www.ktsa.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTSA

Officials: Uvalde shooter talked about guns in private chats

UVALDE, TEXAS - MAY 27: A memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School is seen on May 27, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Steven C. McCraw, Director and Colonel of the Texas Department of Public Safety, held a press conference to give an update on the investigation into Tuesday's mass shooting where 19 children and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary School, and admitted that it was the wrong decision to wait and not breach the classroom door as soon as police officers were inside the elementary school. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
UVALDE, TX
KTSA

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | May 27, 2022

The Boys are still sifting through the information coming out of Uvalde, Texas, but it seems law enforcement waited to enter the classroom, because they could have been shot. NBC News managed to make the school shooting about racism, and Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre touts President Biden’s work against gun violence. A Border Patrol agent grabbed his barber’s shotgun and ran to the school, when he received word of an active shooter at the school, and a Uvalde councilman just wants the media to leave the community alone. President Biden says he is not going to “prejudge” the police response, while PBS is blaming the “firearms industry” for the deaths of children. Justin Timberlake sold his music catalog for a reported $100 million, and the world’s largest bottle of whiskey sold for $1.4 million. One Memorial Day weekend tradition in Oxford, Mississippi is the World Championship Old-Time Piano Playing Contest, so the Friday Five features – Best Piano Intro Songs.
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy