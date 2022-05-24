ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SDUSD outlines possible return to indoor mask mandates

By City News Service
KPBS
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith increases in COVID-19 cases in schools and communities, the San Diego Unified School District has a plan to reinstate mask mandates starting Wednesday if specific conditions are met in individual schools. In a letter to families obtained by KPBS, the district indicated its plans to require students at...

KPBS

San Diego County's COVID-19 hospitalizations increase by 13

The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County has increased by 13 to 189, according to the latest state data. The number of those patients in intensive care as of Sunday decreased by one to 26. The number of available hospital beds declined by 16 to 223.
KPBS

Get ready to binge on San Diego's Fringe

Fringe began as a creative act of rebellion against the artistic establishment. In 1947, eight theater groups showed up uninvited at the Edinburgh International Festival and staged their shows on the fringe of the inaugural event. That bold act inspired the name and audacious spirit of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
KPBS

One mother shows what it means to commemorate Memorial Day

It’s been less than a year since 13 American service members were killed in Kabul, during the final days of the US evacuation of Afghanistan. Then, for the first time in two years, hundreds of the world’s top economic, business and political leaders met in-person in Davos, Switzerland last week. Attendees say this World Economic Forum had many of the glitzy events of the Davos of old, but this time it was different. And, A little known smartphone technology used to track personal data is raising alarm bells over its use by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Then, the town of Julian is one of two Dark Sky communities in California. Borrego Springs is the other. Some tips for visitors who want to take in the Milky Way. Finally, Maestro Steven Schick will perform his final two concerts as music director and conductor of the La Jolla Symphony and Chorus this weekend.
