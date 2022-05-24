Reno man killed in Alpine County climbing accident

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An accidental cooking fire caused two houses to go up in flames in south Reno on Sunday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the 14000 block of Virginia Foothills Drive at around 3 p.m. on May 29 on the report of a structure fire.
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man who had just been released from the Washoe County jail was arrested again after he was caught breaking into cars in the jail parking lot Saturday night. Aidan Crowley, 21, was arrested on May 28 at about 10 p.m....
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is fighting for life after a late night crash on Friday, May 27 in Sparks. At around 11:05 p.m., crews responded to a vehicle versus motorcycle crash at the intersection of Pyramid Way and Holman Way. Police say the...
SAND HARBOR, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two people were rescued Friday afternoon after their kayak overturned on choppy waters near Sand Habor State Park. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said the pair was clinging to nearby rocks by the time their Marine 9 boat and rescuers arrived to help them. Once brought onto the boat, deputies determined both people were suffering from hypothermia. They were taken to Sand Habor for medical attention. Police did not release information on their conditions.
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada State Police (NSP) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man who was last seen Friday morning. Police say the man is new to Nevada, and was last seen wearing a black shirt, green cargo shorts, black belt and black shoes.
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — A Sparks woman named Austyn Busch has not been seen since Monday and police are hoping the public can aid search efforts. Austyn, 31, has not had contact with her family in several days. She was last seen on May 23, and last heard from on May 24.
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Hundreds of wildfires happen across the state each year, and the Sierra still faces the aftermath of recent blazes like the Caldor Fire near South Lake Tahoe. In the past, we've seen wildfire affect animals like Tamarack the bear and P3...
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Five new sunscreen dispensers will be installed ahead of summer vacation at parks in Washoe County and Elko. The dispensers are being installed as part of a donation from Skin Cancer and Dermatology Institute. Each dispenser will be supplied with SPF 30 sport sunscreen for children and adults to use for free.
FALLON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Top Gun: Maverick is the most anticipated movie of the summer. Tom Cruise isn't the only star. So are the Navy fighter weapons school and the staff in Fallon, Nevada. The film started shooting January 2019 in Fallon and Lake Tahoe...
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — Polls open for Washoe County voters at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning. If you plan on early voting, there are 24 different locations across Reno, Sparks and Incline Village where you can cast your ballot in person. Residents have the option to simply drop off their mail-in ballot or vote in person.
