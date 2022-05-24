Reno man killed in Alpine County climbing accident

SAND HARBOR, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two people were rescued Friday afternoon after their kayak overturned on choppy waters near Sand Habor State Park. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said the pair was clinging to nearby rocks by the time their Marine 9 boat and rescuers arrived to help them. Once brought onto the boat, deputies determined both people were suffering from hypothermia. They were taken to Sand Habor for medical attention. Police did not release information on their conditions.

WASHOE COUNTY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO