"Bella is the oldest one, I had her for the longest. She's nine years old... her litter was abandoned," Livesey said. "Bolt I got next, he came from a breeder but was born with a broken tail, so he couldn't be sold as a show dog. Bonnie, she's deaf, I got her last. She's five years old, came from Arkansas and the old owner didn't want her anymore."

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO