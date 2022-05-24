ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

Watch: FHP releases video of hit-and-run crash that injured Melbourne father and son

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
 6 days ago

BREAVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a father and son Monday evening near Melbourne.

According to troopers, a 48-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were driving northbound in a golf cart on Harlock Road near Lake Washington Road, just before 9 p.m.

See map of area below:

Investigators said a pickup truck also driving north on Harlock Road hit the golf cart, throwing the man and teen from the cart and into the road.

Troopers said the pickup truck then drove away from the scene of the crash.

Watch: FHP releases video of hit and run crash that injured Melbourne father and son FHP said they are looking for a white pickup truck with a large toolbox across the back window and hauling a trailer.

Both father and son were taken to Holmes Regional hospital in critical condition.

FHP said they are looking for a white pickup truck with a large toolbox across the back window and hauling a trailer.

Investigators said the truck may be a 2014 or newer model Silverado pickup.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

