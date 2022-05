CHICAGO — A South Side alderman wants the city to offer a slew of financial incentives to police officers in an effort to fix staffing problems. Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th) plans to propose an ordinance Wednesday at City Council that would give police officers help buying homes and signing bonuses to incentivize veteran cops to leave other departments. It comes as the Chicago Police Department has 1,335 vacant positions because officers are leaving the job and the agency is failing to bring in enough recruits, he said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO