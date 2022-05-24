SSA Closes Oak Bluffs Terminal Tuesday Due to Covid; Ferries Diverted to Vineyard Haven

School children around the Island paid tribute Friday to the meaning of Memorial Day with March to the Sea traditions to remember those who gave the greatest sacrifice. The events started in Chilmark, where soon after the school day began students from the Chilmark School stepped out of two yellow school buses and walked in a single-file line to the Menemsha Coast Guard station. The orderly line broke down once the students reached the station as excitement for the morning stirred. Teachers worked diligently to settle the crowd so that members of the Coast Guard could speak about the meaning of Memorial Day.

EDGARTOWN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO