Oak Bluffs, MA

SSA Closes Oak Bluffs Terminal Tuesday Due to Covid; Ferries Diverted to Vineyard Haven

vineyardgazette.com
 6 days ago

The Steamship Authority’s Oak Bluffs ticket office has been closed to the public due...

vineyardgazette.com

vineyardgazette.com

Food Trucks Granted Special Permits in West Tisbury

Two Island food truck operations were granted permission by the West Tisbury zoning board of appeals Thursday to operate at fixed locations for the rest of the year. The decision overturned a previous denial by the building inspector. It came at the last minute for the Vineyard Artisans Festivals and...
WEST TISBURY, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Setting the Holiday Tone With March to the Sea Traditions

School children around the Island paid tribute Friday to the meaning of Memorial Day with March to the Sea traditions to remember those who gave the greatest sacrifice. The events started in Chilmark, where soon after the school day began students from the Chilmark School stepped out of two yellow school buses and walked in a single-file line to the Menemsha Coast Guard station. The orderly line broke down once the students reached the station as excitement for the morning stirred. Teachers worked diligently to settle the crowd so that members of the Coast Guard could speak about the meaning of Memorial Day.
EDGARTOWN, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Island Joins the Nation in Celebrating Memorial Day

Martha’s Vineyard celebrates Memorial Day today with flag raisings, a parade and a town picnic in Vineyard Haven, capping the holiday weekend that is also the unofficial start of summer. The veterans of Martha’s Vineyard will hold a Memorial Day parade beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the American Legion...
POLITICS
vineyardgazette.com

Memorial Day Parade Anchors Holiday Weekend With Meaning

On Monday morning the American Legion Post 257 in Vineyard Haven held its annual Memorial Day parade, coupled with a ceremony that saw prayer, speeches and the traditional laying of wreaths. Service members spanning generations marched from the American Legion post to Oak Grove Cemetery, where they were met by...
DUKES COUNTY, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Baseball Team Celebrates Seniors at Final Home Game

The Vineyard boys baseball team broke little sweat shutting out Sturgis Charter School West 6-0 at the Shark’s baseball diamond on Thursday. The game began defensively, with no score in the first two innings. Then in the bottom of the third inning senior Atlas Zack took a walk from Sturgis and managed to steal second and third base. A sacrifice into right field put the Vineyard on the board 1-0.
WORCESTER, MA

