Milwaukee Co. Parks turns to social media to attract lifeguards

With Milwaukee County struggling to staff all of its beaches and pools with lifeguards this summer, the Parks Department is meeting to look at new and different ways to attract potential recruits, hoping the power of social media will bring in the crews they need.

As the unofficial start of summer fast approaches, the excitement of spending time at Milwaukee County’s pools and beaches could be short-lived as the Parks Department faces a big lifeguard shortage.

Right now, less than 80 total lifeguards are ready for the season, about half of the amount the county had hoped to hire this year.

To try to spark as much interest as possible, the parks department is pulling out all the stops, using Facebook, Instagram, Spotify and even TikTok to encourage people to apply, hoping to get more than 3 million impressions across all platforms.

If you’re interested in becoming a lifeguard this year, the final training session of the season is underway at Pulaski Pool. For more information on how you can sign up, click here .

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip