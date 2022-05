COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Rocky Mountain goats are feeling at home at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo following the weekend's snowstorm.

In the video from the zoo, mama goat, Lena is showing her baby the ropes on the rocks.

Lean's new kid is only 20-days-old.

The herd of five Rocky Mountain goats have been reunited.

