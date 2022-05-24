ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, NY

Winners of the 2022 Kenny Awards announced by Shea's, The Lipke Foundation

 6 days ago
The winners of the 2022 Kenny Awards have been announced by Shea’s Performing Arts Center and The Lipke Foundation.

Outstanding Musical Production
Lancaster High School
Catch Me If You Can

Outstanding Leading Performance in a Male Role
Ryan Butler as "Jack Kelly"
Starpoint High School
Newsies: The Broadway Musical

Outstanding Leading Performance in a Female Role
Elizabeth Hopkins as "Jo March"
Barker High School
Little Women the Musical

Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Male Role
Amanda Kuo as "Adolfo Pirelli"
Amherst High School
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (School Edition)

Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Female Role
Kelsey Whipple as “Mrs. Phelps”
Tonawanda Middle/High School
Matilda the Musical

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble
The Voices and Puppeteers of “Audrey II” St. Mary’s High School
Little Shop of Horrors

Outstanding Dramatic Performance
The Ballad of Sweeney Todd
Amherst Central High School
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (School Edition)

Outstanding Choral Performance
Amherst Central High School
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (School Edition)

Outstanding Dance Performance
Starpoint High School
Newsies: The Broadway Musical

Outstanding Orchestral Performance
Lancaster High School
Catch Me If You Can

Outstanding Technical Design
Starpoint High School
Newsies: The Broadway Musical

Outstanding Scenic Design
Tonawanda Middle/High School
Matilda the Musical

Outstanding Costume Design
Starpoint High School
Newsies: The Broadway Musical

The Blossom Cohan Award
Honors a performer who “Blossoms” in a role
Morgan Szpilewski as "Elmer"
Starpoint High School
Newsies: The Broadway Musical

The Kenny Awards recognize and honor the talent, dedication, and effort of musical productions in local high schools. The awards were held in person at Shea's for the first time since 2019 and included 16 WNY high schools:

Starpoint High School – Newsies: The Broadway Musical
Nardin Academy – Disney’s Freaky Friday the Musical
Williamsville East High School – Seussical
Pine Valley Jr/Sr High School – Little Shop of Horrors
Tonawanda Middle/High School – Matilda the Musical
John F. Kennedy Jr/Sr High School – Mary Poppins
Eden High School – Guys and Dolls
Elba Central School – Annie
Barker High School – Little Women the Musical
East Aurora High School – Shrek the Musical
Maple Grove High School – Into the Woods
St. Mary’s High School – Little Shop of Horrors
Amherst Central High School – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (School Edition)
Iroquois High School – The Wedding Singer
Lewiston-Porter High School – Little Shop of Horrors
Lancaster High School – Catch Me If You Can

