Winners of the 2022 Kenny Awards announced by Shea's, The Lipke Foundation

The winners of the 2022 Kenny Awards have been announced by Shea’s Performing Arts Center and The Lipke Foundation.

Outstanding Musical Production

Lancaster High School

Catch Me If You Can

Outstanding Leading Performance in a Male Role

Ryan Butler as "Jack Kelly"

Starpoint High School

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

Outstanding Leading Performance in a Female Role

Elizabeth Hopkins as "Jo March"

Barker High School

Little Women the Musical

Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Male Role

Amanda Kuo as "Adolfo Pirelli"

Amherst High School

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (School Edition)

Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Female Role

Kelsey Whipple as “Mrs. Phelps”

Tonawanda Middle/High School

Matilda the Musical

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble

The Voices and Puppeteers of “Audrey II” St. Mary’s High School

Little Shop of Horrors

Outstanding Dramatic Performance

The Ballad of Sweeney Todd

Amherst Central High School

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (School Edition)

Outstanding Choral Performance

Amherst Central High School

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (School Edition)

Outstanding Dance Performance

Starpoint High School

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

Outstanding Orchestral Performance

Lancaster High School

Catch Me If You Can

Outstanding Technical Design

Starpoint High School

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

Outstanding Scenic Design

Tonawanda Middle/High School

Matilda the Musical

Outstanding Costume Design

Starpoint High School

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

The Blossom Cohan Award

Honors a performer who “Blossoms” in a role

Morgan Szpilewski as "Elmer"

Starpoint High School

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

The Kenny Awards recognize and honor the talent, dedication, and effort of musical productions in local high schools. The awards were held in person at Shea's for the first time since 2019 and included 16 WNY high schools:

Starpoint High School – Newsies: The Broadway Musical

Nardin Academy – Disney’s Freaky Friday the Musical

Williamsville East High School – Seussical

Pine Valley Jr/Sr High School – Little Shop of Horrors

Tonawanda Middle/High School – Matilda the Musical

John F. Kennedy Jr/Sr High School – Mary Poppins

Eden High School – Guys and Dolls

Elba Central School – Annie

Barker High School – Little Women the Musical

East Aurora High School – Shrek the Musical

Maple Grove High School – Into the Woods

St. Mary’s High School – Little Shop of Horrors

Amherst Central High School – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (School Edition)

Iroquois High School – The Wedding Singer

Lewiston-Porter High School – Little Shop of Horrors

Lancaster High School – Catch Me If You Can