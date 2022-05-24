ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Walmart to bring drone delivery to Texas

By Shane Rackley
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=248iXf_0fooU8sV00

UPDATE: Walmart has issued an update to the previous press release: the delivery service will start in the Dallas area. There is no timeline for Corpus Christi deliveries.

ORIGINAL: Walmart will soon provide drone delivery in Corpus Christi.

In a news release Tuesday, Walmart and DroneUp announced the expansion of their drone delivery network this year.

Texas is one of six states listed for expansion, with Corpus Christi making the cut.

The service will be available from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., and tens of thousands items such as Tylenol, diapers and hot dog buns, can be delivered by air in as little as 30 minutes.

The total weight of delivered packages can be up to 10 lbs., and the delivery fee is $3.99.

The release states that once a customer places an order, the item is packaged, loaded into the drone and delivered right to their yard using a cable that gently lowers the package.

FAA certified pilots also will be housed at a delivery hub at the participating stores.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
ntvhoustonnews.com

An angry dinner reception for Ted Cruz in Texas

Benjamin Hernandez confronted Republican Senator Ted Cruz at a restaurant in Houston Friday (May 27) after Tuesday’s fatal shooting of 19 pupils and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, by an 18-year-old gunman equipped with an AR-15 style semiautomatic rifle. Cruz said in a speech to the National Rifle Association...
HOUSTON, TX
secretdallas.com

10 Charming Towns Worth Visiting In Texas

It’s the little things that matter. City life can wear you down. Be it the traffic, noise, and/or pollution, sometimes you just need to get away and take a respite in the simple life. Take a Texas trip out to the most darling, charming, and picturesque towns in the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
KTLA

LAUSD announces new school safety measures in response to Texas shooting

Following the deadly mass shooting in Texas that shook the nation, the Los Angeles Unified School District announced Thursday that it will be expanding on-campus safety measures. L.A. Unified Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said the district will be changing communications protocols and investing in new technology to enhance safety at schools. “Since Columbine, Sandy Hook, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drone Delivery#Droneup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
marijuanamoment.net

Texas Activists Say They’ve Collected Enough Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization On Another Local Ballot

Texas activists announced on Wednesday that they have collected enough signatures to qualify a marijuana decriminalization initiative for the local November ballot in Killeen. This marks the latest success for Ground Game Texas, a progressive advocacy group that recently championed a decriminalization measure in Austin that voters overwhelmingly approved at the ballot earlier this month.
TEXAS STATE
wdayradionow.com

Texas Governor asked to skip NRA Meeting

(Houston, TX) -- The governor of Texas is being asked not to attend Friday's National Rifle Association's meeting. The NAACP sent Greg Abbott a letter Wednesday night, saying his presence would send a message that guns are more important than the lives they take. The NRA expressed "deepest sympathies" to...
TEXAS STATE
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy