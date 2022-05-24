ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff ‘That ’90s Show’ at Netflix Brings Back Tommy Chong as Leo

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
“That ’90s Show,” the spinoff of “That ’70s Show” at Netflix , is bringing back Tommy Chong as Leo.

Chong made the announcement during an interview with The Dark Mark Show, saying “They gave me a call and I did my part…They never gave me any instructions, so I don’t know if I’m supposed to be talking about it or not. I really don’t give a s— to tell you the truth. I’ve got a big mouth. That’s what I’m known for…I’m back as Leo.”

Chong is the latest original series cast member to return for the new show. It was previously announced that Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp would star in the new series as Red and Kitty Forman. Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Wilmer Valderrama are all set to make guest appearances . They will be joined by new cast members Ashley Aufderheide, Callie Haverda, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos.

Chong played Leo in 65 episodes of “That ’70s Show.” Leo was a hippy and stoner who originally ran the Foto Hut where Hyde worked. It was revealed over the course of the series that Leo was a war hero who started smoking weed when he accepted a ride home from some musicians after leaving the Army.

In the new show, it’s 1995 and Leia Forman (Haverda), daughter of Eric (Grace) and Donna (Prepon), is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red.

The multi-cam comedy has received a 10-episode order at Netflix. Original series creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner and their daughter Lindsey Turner are onboard as writers and executive producers, with “That 70’s Show” alum Gregg Mettler also writing in addition to serving as executive producer and showrunner. Smith and Rupp will executive produce in addition to starring. Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner of The Carsey-Werner Company, who executive produced the original show, will also executive produce the followup. “That ’70s Show” debuted on Fox in 1998, running for eight seasons and 200 episodes.

