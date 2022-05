NUTLEY, NJ — For Nutley mom Nadia Khan, it was important for her sons — she has four — to see characters in books who look like them and to whom they can relate. When she didn’t find those books at the library, she decided to write her own. “Zoey Wonders Why” is about a curious and spunky 5-year-old girl who is trying to find her place in the world, which for her is her classroom, and learn about her culture. Throughout the chapter book, Zoey learns to embrace the many cultures that make up her family and to respect the cultures of her classmates.

