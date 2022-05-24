San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo tests positive for COVID-19

ABOUT TWO DOZEN people will likely end up back on the streets of San Jose, after one of the largest tech companies in the world failed to keep its promises. A nine-month motel program paid for by Apple and managed by nonprofit HomeFirst ended on Monday, causing panic for a group of homeless people. While some individuals have moved on to better living situations, other are still unhoused.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO