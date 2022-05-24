UMG Calls Lawsuit Over Kanye’s King Crimson Sample ‘Nonsensical’

On the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated Sept. 12, 2020, 24KGoldn and iann dior’s song “Mood,” co-written by Omer Fedi and Blake Slatkin, reached No. 8, on its way to an eventual eight non-consecutive weeks at No. 1. Now, more than 20 months later, as Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” (co-written by Slatkin) remains in the Hot 100’s top 10 at No. 9, one company has notched a remarkable feat: clients of Electric Feel Entertainment — which manages artists like 24KGoldn and dior and co-manages Post Malone, as well as managing songwriters like Slatkin, Louis Bell, Billy Walsh, Carter Lang and Linden Jay and is the publisher for Fedi — have spent 87 straight weeks in the Hot 100’s top 10, through songs like “Mood” and “About Damn Time” and tracks by artists like Justin Bieber (“Peaches,” co-written by Bell), Lil Nas X (“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” co-written by Fedi, and “That’s What I Want,” co-written by Fedi and Slatkin), SZA (“Good Days” and “Kiss Me More” with Doja Cat, both co-produced by Lang) and The Kid LAROI (“Stay,” co-written by Fedi and Slatkin, and “Thousand Miles,” co-written by Bell).

