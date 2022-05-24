ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

United Express fuel, convenience stores launch donate-at-the-register fundraiser for Special Olympics

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 6 days ago

A press release detailed the United Express fuel and convenience stores launch a donate-at-the-register fundraiser campaign that benefits Special Olympics chapters in their local areas.

The campaign will continue until June 8.

United Express has been a supporter of the Special Olympics since 2015 and it continues its support through fundraising efforts as well as volunteering at events. During that time, United Express and The United Family have raised more than $100,000 for Special Olympics chapters across the region.

“We are so thankful to be in a position where we can help support the mission and activities of the Special Olympics,” Angelos Lambis, director of fuel and convenience for The United Family as well as board member for Special Olympics Lubbock, stated in the press release. “These organizations across our trade areas do so much good for their communities. We are excited to do our part to help.”

Guests can contribute to the fundraiser by adding any dollar amount to their bill at checkout in any of the 38 United Express locations in Texas and New Mexico. The money raised will stay local to the market it is raised in.

Comments / 0

