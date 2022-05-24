Permian Basin MPO to hold public meetings
The Permian Basin Metropolitan Planning Organization will be holding two public meetings as it’s scheduled to discuss the interregional corridor study.
The first meeting is set for 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hispanic Cultural Center of Midland located at 1311 E. Wadley Avenue in Midland. Lunch will be provided. People are asked to RSVP to [email protected]
The second meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Zant Community Room located in the Odessa College Saulsbury Campus Center Building at 201 West University Boulevard in Odessa.
