Five Burning Questions: Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’ Scores Best First Week of 2022

By Billboard Staff
 6 days ago

For the third straight week, a new release bows with the biggest debut week of the year so far. This time, it’s with arguably the most-anticipated album we’ve gotten so far in 2022: Kendrick Lamar ‘s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers .

The set, Lamar’s first since his unanimously acclaimed and commercially dominant 2017 LP DAMN. , enters the Billboard 200 albums chart at No. 1, with 295,000 equivalent albums units moved — passing the 274,000 posted by Bad Bunny a week earlier with his Un Verano Sin Ti (though well short of the 603,000 posted by DAMN. in its first week). In addition, Mr. Morale lands all 18 of its tracks on the Billboard Hot 100 , led by a pair of top five debuts in “N95” (No. 3) and “Die Hard” (No. 5), the latter also featuring Blxst and Amanda Reifer.

How should Kendrick Lamar feel about his album’s first-week performance? And who’s up next now that he’s finally returned? Billboard staffers discuss these questions and more below.

1. Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers moves 295,000 equivalent album units in its first week — good for the year’s best single-week performance, but down by over half from his 603,000 first-week total for 2017’s DAMN. (albeit with no physical release yet for the set). If you’re Kendrick Lamar, how is your morale after that first-week performance, on a scale from 1-10?

Josh Glicksman : I’ll go with an 8 here. The comparison to 2017’s DAMN. feels less apt to me than to other releases from superstars in 2022, given how much the standard for first-week numbers has changed over the course of five years. Any time you can lay claim to the best single-week performance of the year — though that may not hold for long with Harry’s House set to debut next week — that’s a cause for celebration, even if the numbers have dipped. Plus, given Kendrick’s stellar vinyl sales track record , there’s a big chunk of the pie missing here.

Carl Lamarre : A 7.5. Kendrick securing his fourth Billboard 200 No. 1 album is an incredible feat to celebrate. He intentionally didn’t pack any mainstream-friendly records a la “Humble,” “Loyalty,” and “Love,” considering he was on an entirely different mission with Mr. Morale . Kendrick’s impact never hinged on numbers: On paper, he’s already a top name in the rap pantheon next to Drake and J. Cole; he’s a Pulitzer winner and has a whopping 14 Grammy wins tucked under his belt. If I’m K. Dot, my pride is intact because I’m still that dude .

Cydney Lee : Still 10. It’s definitely interesting that this time around his first week sales are down by over half from when DAMN . dropped, but I highly doubt that man has batted an eye or even cares about the numbers. I feel like Kendrick is one of those generational talents that’s always going to have a core fanbase who will rock with him no matter what — so the album’s commercial reception, good or bad, might not mean much to him. Mr. Morale ’s physical releases will probably bump the sales up some more regardless, but Kendrick seems like the type to just create for the sake of creating, regardless of critical acclaim and whatnot. I’m honestly just grateful to have gotten new music from him so soon.

Jason Lipshutz : An 8. Kendrick Lamar should focus on the fact that he just scored the year’s biggest album debut a half-decade after his last proper album, and less on the numbers, since major equivalent album unit debuts have fallen across the board since the time DAMN. was released. Mr. Morale ’s total sales will balloon whenever physical copies of the album are released as well — I could definitely foresee a return to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 whenever the vinyl drops. But regardless of how the numbers shake out, five years is an eternity in mainstream hip-hop , but Lamar is important enough to command attention even after that waiting game.

Andrew Unterberger : Torn between a 6 and a 7. Obviously it’s tough-bordering-on-impossible to match DAMN .’s 600k-plus first-week number without a physical release, but expectations were pretty high for a follow-up to arguably the most universally celebrated album of the late ’10s, and even initial projections for Mr. Morale still had it comfortably over 300k — so to see it come in south of that number is probably a little disappointing. Only a little, though: It’s still a figure that ably demonstrates Kendrick’s clout, especially given what a challenging listen Mr. Morale is, and how the rap superstar continues to insist on fans meeting him on his own terms. Over 343 million streams indicates that plenty of listeners were still more than happy to do so.

2. Where DAMN. was led by a popular advance single in the Hot 100-topping “Humble,” Mr. Morale followed the example of other recent Billboard 200-toppers by Future and Bad Bunny with no advance tracks. Do you think this ultimately helped or hurt the new album’s first-week performance, if either?

Josh Glicksman : I don’t think it moved the needle much in either direction. Kendrick is among the select few artists that will always have an eager fan base awaiting new music, regardless of his rollout strategy. Particularly given the tremendous anticipation after a five-year wait, it feels unlikely to me that an advance track on the record — since he did release “The Heart Part 5” as a standalone single less than a week before the arrival of Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers — would’ve stoked more hype than what already existed.

Carl Lamarre : Please see my answer to Question One. Again, Kendrick’s intention wasn’t to dole out poppy anthems. His latest hip-hop missive leaned on vulnerability, real-life issues, and more.

Cydney Lee : I don’t think it hurt but it might have helped? For albums, in general, not having an advance single seems like it would allow listeners to identify their own standout track. But when it comes to the question of numbers and performance, for a return as highly-anticipated as Kendrick Lamar’s, I think not having a glimpse of what the album may sound like only creates more allure and excitement for what’s to come. That may be what happened here — but also, let’s not forget that Kendrick surprise dropped “The Heart Part 5” with an equally incredible video, so I think that helped too, even though the song wasn’t on the album.

Jason Lipshutz : If Mr. Morale included a single as potent as “Humble,” then that single should have been released ahead of the album to heighten anticipation even further — but Lamar’s latest opus does not have one of those. Instead, Mr. Morale sprawls into fascinating, complex directions, with some tracks that are more accessible than others but nothing as radio-friendly as Lamar’s No. 1 smash from DAMN. With that in mind, the decision to release the whole album at once was probably the right call, and encouraged listeners to soak in Mr. Morale as a full body of work.

Andrew Unterberger : I think it probably didn’t ultimately mean a ton for Mr. Morale , but I guess it gave me a new appreciation for how well-timed “Humble” was as part of the DAMN . rollout. You forget now that Kendrick hadn’t really scored a proper pop smash as a lead artist before that song — and had been particularly lacking in capital-H Hits off second album To Pimp a Butterfly — but “Humble” not only immediately confirmed that Kendrick unquestionably could compete on a pop star level, it also raised excitement over DAMN to a fever pitch. There probably isn’t quite an equivalent song on the Mr. Morale tracklist, so the rapper was probably smart to just let the standalone “The Heart Part 5” serve as his re-introduction for this era, and give fans the whole album to ingest at once.

3. While “N95” and “Die Hard” are the two best-performing songs from the album so far, both debuting in the Hot 100’s top five, it’s not necessarily obvious if there’s a breakout hit from Mr. Morale yet. Do you see one in the album’s tracklist, or is this the sort of album that resists any of its tracks catching on outside of LP context?

Josh Glicksman : As is the case with the rest of Kendrick’s discography, Mr. Morale will best be remembered in the context of its entirety, rather than by any individual track. That being said, I think “Die Hard” ultimately hangs around the longest, even if it’s not the album’s biggest standout. It’s perfectly suited for ambient listening on warm summer nights, and it doesn’t have the kind of monologues or sonic lulls that some other tracks do that would hinder it from getting plenty of radio spins.

Carl Lamarre : Out of all 18 tracks, “Die Hard” has the highest ceiling in becoming a breakout hit. Kendrick’s lush lyricism takes a backseat as he allows Blxst and Amanda Reifer to lighten the album’s texture with their dulcet vocals. Kendrick’s message remains poignant despite lowering the dial lyrically, and the production is more sonically pleasing to a mainstream audience.

Cydney Lee : Definitely don’t think this album resists any of its songs existing on their own. In addition to the two already mentioned in the question, I would say “Rich Spirit” and “Silent Hill” with Kodak Black are also standout tracks not only for their production but for their quotable lyrics as well. There’s a couple more I can name too, but I think those two would catch on next.

Jason Lipshutz : Mark my words: “Silent Hill,” featuring Kodak Black, is going to be the one that takes off from this album. What the song lacks in pop appeal, it makes up for with chewy trap hooks, Kodak’s car metaphors and a chorus that’s going to be bellowed out in a lot of arenas when Lamar goes on tour later this year. “N95” and “Die Hard” were the standouts to my ears upon first listen, but “Silent Hill” will be the Mr. Morale fan favorite.

Andrew Unterberger : It’s hard to go against “Die Hard,” just because it seems like the kind of song that works in nearly any situation — though I wouldn’t rule out the Drakeo flows of “Rich Spirit” or the squelchy grooves of “Silent Hill” as contenders either. But this isn’t an album that will be defined by its hits; consider how “Alright” from Butterfly ended the 2010s as one of the decade’s most defining songs despite never peaking higher than No. 81 on the Hot 100.

4. The initial rush of immediate-reaction reviews to Mr. Morale mostly hailed it as an instant masterpiece, where the next wave of notices that came the following week tended to be a little more tempered and conflicted (though still fairly effusive) in their praise. A week and a half in, which of those two directions are you leaning towards — or do you have a different take on it altogether?

Josh Glicksman : It’s hard to capture the sentiment better than The Ringer’s Charles Holmes: “ Mr. Morale is a flawed album made by a rapper most of the world deemed infallible long ago.” Kendrick’s latest is worthy of the praise that it has received and is the most recent addition to a stretch of four albums that will rival just about any rapper’s in their heyday — which makes it even more jarring to hear some of the album’s more prickly moments. As Vulture’s Craig Jenkins writes , “The album is very considered and more balanced upon closer inspection than the wilder pull quotes may suggest” — but it almost feels strange just to have to grapple with some of the lyrics and artistic choices from a Kendrick album.

Carl Lamarre : Off the first two listens, I was on the side of it being a masterpiece. To me, Dot answered many daunting questions regarding his thoughts on superstardom and if he really wants the responsibility of being hip-hop’s savior. I think this project humanized him in ways others haven’t. He’s a father who still suffers from his own daddy issues, struggles with his own fame, and is a work in progress. Vulnerability from an artist of his stature is rare and should be commended.

Cydney Lee : Personally, I’m not looking too deep into it and have purposely avoided reading anyone else’s thoughts on the album so that I can enjoy it and soak it in in peace. May be a bit hypocritical considering my job, and the fact that I’m offering thoughts in this column, but I knew everyone and their mother would have something to say once Kendrick returned, and I’m just not here for it this time around. I just want to enjoy the art for what it is and not overly critique the person behind it or question every single lyric. Mr. Morale is certainly not trash but calling it a masterpiece might also be a stretch — so I’ll just say I’m somewhere in between that. I will definitely be attending this tour though!

Jason Lipshutz : Considering the fact that Lamar spends 73 minutes unpacking his psyche, describing the problems that have nagged at him recently and throughout his life, and questioning the widely accepted details of the world around him, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers was always going to be purposely messy, and defiant of easy categorization. To me, the album contains some of Lamar’s most brilliant moments — songs like “United in Grief” and “Mother I Sober” remind us why he is a generational voice — as well as some passages, like the extended screaming match “We Cry Together,” that don’t work at all. But even in its missteps, Mr. Morale carries a daring sort of brilliance, refusing to play it safe at a time in popular music where it feels increasingly difficult to upend the expectations of the general public.

Andrew Unterberger : I’m definitely on the Brilliant But Flawed side of the argument — but honestly, I find Kendrick’s messier masterpieces more rewarding than his seamless ones. Again, Butterfly was also like this: difficult and bumpy and ultimately well worth the double-digit listens it took to even get your arms totally around it. With albums this thought-out and ambitious, there’s no such thing as a “skip,” as even the tougher songs become inextricable parts of the set’s overall character. I love how big he swings with Mr. Morale , and even when he doesn’t totally connect it’s still spellbinding to watch him at the plate.

5. Now that Kendrick Lamar has finally released his new album, who officially becomes the long-gone rapper with the most-anticipated upcoming LP in hip-hop?

Josh Glicksman : Let’s hope that the technical difficulties she discussed last week get sorted out soon because the anticipation for a new Cardi B album continues to mount.

Carl Lamarre : Jay-Z. I mean, he and Kendrick dominated 2017 with their respective opuses. To me, 4:44 had the makings of being Hov’s swan song. I always said if he decided not to put out another album, I’d be OK with his decision, but after hearing him rap alongside Jay Electronica, Pusha T, and more, I still think Jay has one more in him.

Cydney Lee : For rap, I’d say Jay-Z. Non-rappers, I’d say Rihanna, Frank Ocean and SZA.

Jason Lipshutz : You know which other instant classic hip-hop album was released in 2017 and still hasn’t gotten a follow-up? 4:44. Guest spots on Drake and Pusha T projects are great and all, but we need a new Jay-Z studio album ASAP.

Andrew Unterberger : It’ll be well-earned victory-lapping time for Cardi B whenever she’s able to release her sophomore album — for her own sanity’s sake, you just hope it’s sooner rather than later.

Harry Styles’ ‘Harry’s House’ Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 With Half-Million-Plus First Week in U.S.

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles’ Harry’s House debuts atop the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated June 4) with a massive 521,500 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending May 26, according to Luminate. It’s the largest week of 2022 for any album and only the fourth album in the last 18 months to earn at least 500,000 units in a single week. It logs the biggest week for an album since Adele’s 30 debuted with 839,000 units in the week ending Nov. 25, 2021 (chart dated Dec. 4, 2021). (Styles and Adele...
ENTERTAINMENT
Here Are the Answers to the Latest Billboard x VersusGame Matchups: Kendrick Lamar, Olivia Rodrigo & More

Click here to read the full article. Last week’s Billboard and VersusGame matchups challenging your chart-predicting prowess featured Kendrick Lamar‘s new album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, and the first anniversary of Olivia Rodrigo‘s debut LP, Sour. Billboard and VersusGame have joined forces to bring music fans a one-of-a-kind, user-generated experience with games that test knowledge of pop culture for a chance to win prizes. Billboard is hosting bi-weekly head-to-head challenges on entertainment and pop culture gaming app VersusGame, where fans can vote on their favorite artists and songs and wager on who will top the charts and more. VersusGame data shows that fans have predicted correct chart...
MUSIC
Justin Timberlake’s Top 20 Billboard Hot 100 Hits

Following the launch of his solo career after soaring to success with *NSYNC, Justin Timberlake has been a force on the Billboard charts. On the Billboard 200, his first solo album, 2002’s Justified, reached No. 2, while his next four all debuted at No. 1: FutureSex/LoveSounds in 2006, The 20/20 Experience and The 20/20 Experience (2 of 2) in 2013, and Man of the Woods in 2018. On the Billboard Hot 100, he’s tallied 19 top 10 songs on the ranking, including five No. 1 smashes.
MUSIC
Snoop Dogg (a.k.a DJ Snoopadelic) to DJ on 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg (a.k.a. DJ Snoopadelic), will DJ on the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which will air live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday, June 5, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Vanessa Hudgens is set to host the show. Snoop Dogg gave one of his most high-profile performances ever in February when he performed at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show alongside Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar. MTV also announced the return of the socially voted category “best musical moment” and the 16 nominees competing in the category, which...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Kodak Black
Sza
Jay Electronica
Rihanna
Kendrick Lamar
Drake
Maneskin Shares How the ‘Mix of Emotions’ While Living in L.A. Inspired ‘Supermodel’

Click here to read the full article. Maneskin unveiled their latest single, “Supermodel,” on May 13, and members Damiano David, Ethan Torchio and Thomas Raggi recently sat down with Billboard to discuss the meaning behind their ode to Los Angeles’ clout-chasing culture. The song, which features lyrics such as “When you’re not looking, she’s stealing your Basquiat/ Low-waisted pants on OnlyFans, I’d pay for that,” was inspired by living in L.A. for a long period of time, which frontman David says felt like “a mix of emotions.” “What shocked us was there’s a lot of people who only try to get something...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kenny Loggins Talks ‘Danger Zone’ Return For ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Click here to read the full article. For Kenny Loggins, the highway to the “Danger Zone” has been one hell of a ride. As he explains in his upcoming Still Alright: A Memoir, due out June 14, the iconic Grammy-winning and Oscar-nominated musician wasn’t even among the top choices to record the high-octane number written by Giorgio Moroder and Tom Whitlock for the 1986 Top Gun soundtrack. But, through a series of events, Loggins went on to rock the song, which became arguably his most synonymous hit, instantly cemented in pop culture as a quintessential ’80s anthem. Although “Danger Zone” was a solid number when Moroder...
MUSIC
First Spin: The Week’s Best New Dance Tracks From REZZ, Daphni & More

Click here to read the full article. This week in dance music: we broke down the eight greatest moments of EDC Las Vegas 2022, the new Chainsmokers album hit No. 1 on Dance/Electronic albums, we talked to Detroit star DJ Holographic ahead of her hometown set at Movement this weekend, legend Carl Craig told us about celebrating the 30th anniversary of his Planet E label at that same fest this weekend, Calvin Harris dropped the lead single from his forthcoming Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, Live Nation Electronic Asia announced a partnership with Astralwerks and we talked with the woman...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Stories Behind ‘Despacito’: Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee on the Making of the ‘Crazy Song’

Click here to read the full article. Five years ago this Friday (May 27), “Despacito” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and made global history. The instant-classic single (Universal Music Latino), already a runaway smash in its original Spanish-language version by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, got a boost from its Justin Bieber bilingual remix, released in late April. From that point on, it proved unstoppable, ultimately reaching No. 1. That alone was historic. “Despacito” is only the third track predominantly in Spanish to ever top the Hot 100; the other two were “La Bamba” (as covered by Los...
MUSIC
#Popular Music
First Stream: New Music From Calvin Harris with Dua Lipa & Young Thug, SEVENTEEN and More

Click here to read the full article. Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond. This week, Calvin Harris recruits Dua Lipa and Young Thug to get us ready for a heat wave, while SEVENTEEN makes a daring return. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below: Calvin Harris with Dua Lipa & Young Thug, “Potion” “Potion,” Calvin Harris’ new summer-ready team-up with Dua Lipa and Young Thug, could be construed as a sequel...
MUSIC
Machine Gun Kelly Talks Partying With The Batman on His Birthday, Says ‘Good Mourning’ Was Inspired by Megan Fox Text

Click here to read the full article. Machine Gun Kelly didn’t have to look far to find the inspiration for his new stoner comedy Good Mourning. On Thursday night’s (May 26) Tonight Show, the rapper-turned-rocker-and-actor explained that the origin of the flick out now came when fiancé Megan Fox sent him a long text that began, “A raven came and sat next to me in a tree.” That intriguing snapshot was followed by a long string of other ideas Kelly said Fox dropped on him before hopping a plane to Europe while leaving her phone behind. “I was like, ‘What is...
CELEBRITIES
Here Are All the Celebrities Spotted at Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour Stops in Los Angeles

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Rodrigo rocked the Greek Theatre for a pair of sold-out shows on Tuesday (May 24) and Wednesday (May 25) nights — taking her Grammy-winning debut album Sour to one of Los Angeles’ most historic venues. There were several headline-making moments from night 1 of the concert, including the 19-year-old taking time to speak out about against gun violence following the tragic mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. She also shocked the crowd by bringing out one of her personal heroes, Alanis Morissette, for a surprise rendition of the Jagged Little Pill smash...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ed Sheeran’s Expanded Edition of ‘Equals’ Has Arrived: Stream It Now

Click here to read the full article. For Sheerios, more Ed Sheeran is never enough. Fortunately, there’s now more equals to go around. The superstar British singer and songwriter drops = (Tour Edition), a 24-track expanded version of his chart-leading = (equals) album.As previously reported, Sheeran’s “Tour Edition” features four unreleased songs including “One Life” and “Penguins,” both from the fictional film Yesterday, in which he appears as himself, plus the freshly-minted “I Will Remember You” and “Welcome to the World,” which arrives just days after he and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcoming a baby girl into the world. The expanded...
CELEBRITIES
Johnny Depp Gives Surprise Performance at Jeff Beck Concert

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp returned to his musical roots over the weekend, two days after lawyers delivered closing arguments in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. According to multiple posts on social media and videos shared online, the actor surprised fans at a Jeff Beck concert on Sunday (May 29) in England. Depp hit the stage with his guitar alongside Beck at the show, which took place in Sheffield, to perform their 2020 collaboration “Isolation,” a remake of John Lennon’s 1970 song, according to reports. They also performed a cover of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” and Jimi...
CELEBRITIES
Cardi B Takes Megan Thee Stallion Along as She Learns Football on New ‘Cardi Tries’ Episode

Click here to read the full article. Cardi B put on her football gear at the Los Angeles Chargers practice field in Costa Mesa, Calif., for the newest episode of Cardi Tries, the series that follows Cardi B and her friends as they try their hands at new skills. In the new episode, Cardi meets up with her “WAP” collaborator Megan Thee Stallion as the duo learn some fundamental football skills from pros Antonio Gates, Derwin James and Keenan Allen. “Since I have a son, I want to be one of those sports moms that be all involved in the sports activities,” Cardi tells the...
COSTA MESA, CA
A Priest Falls in Love, Alejandro Sanz Says No and Jay Wheeler Sings Ballads on Kany Garcia’s New Album

Click here to read the full article. Kany García’s eighth studio album, El Amor que Merecemos (The Love We Deserve) is a collection of love stories. Stories of a couple who makes it against all odds, of a woman who leaves her controlling boyfriend in the nick of time, of would-be lovers who pine for each other in silence, of a priest who falls in love with his choir director. Like a modern-day troubadour, García collects these stories from conversations and encounters; she has a knack for recognizing a good tale and bringing it alive to music. It’s led her to...
MUSIC
Becky G Delivers a White Hot Performance of ‘Baile Con Mi Ex’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Becky G took center stage at Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform her current single “Baile Con Mi Ex.” On Wednesday (May 25), the Mexican-American singer was joined by a five-member band for a live performance of her new rhythmic pop tune that’s about dancing with her ex. Dressed in all white, Becky crooned an intimate crowd while flaunting her impeccable live vocals and smooth dance moves. “When I first heard it, it was an English language song called ‘Dancing With My Ex’ that was written for a male artist, from a man’s point of view....
MUSIC
SEVENTEEN’s Comeback Album ‘Face the Sun’ Is Here: Stream It Now

Click here to read the full article. SEVENTEEN returns with Face the Sun, their fourth studio album and first in almost three years. The K-pop stars celebrate their comeback with the release of the official music video for “Hot,” the lead single from Face the Sun. It’s an explosion of color and hip-hop vibes as the 13-strong group strut their stuff in the desert, a mass-flex of high-octane choreography. Spanning nine tracks and dropping in full at midnight, Face the Sun contains the outfit’s first English-language number “Darl+ing,” which arrived in April. As one of the act’s main producers and leader of its vocal...
MUSIC
Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa & Young Thug Make Magic With New Collab ‘Potion’: Listen

Click here to read the full article. Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa proved they could make serious magic together with their 2018 smash “One Kiss.’ Now, the pair — along with Young Thug — are back with a new collab called “Potion.” Released today (May 27) the song is a summer jam, fusing Santana vibes with a lounge mood. It was teased earlier this week via the Scottish producer’s TikTok, with a clip of Harris playing the keyboard, bass and other instruments that make up the song. (In the video he also FaceTimed Lipa, who confirmed she’d “definitely” contribute vocals.) Listen...
MUSIC
Looking Ahead: A Release Calendar of Upcoming Albums in 2022

Click here to read the full article. It’s a difficult task to keep track of all the music that’s being released in a given week, let alone a month or whole year. From pop and hip-hop to alternative, K-pop, country and more, the choices for music fans can feel endless. And that’s not even considering vinyl, re-releases and collectible editions. Below, check out Billboard‘s running monthly calendar of upcoming releases to stay in the know; check back often for updates to our schedule of albums to look forward to each week. June 3 Angel Olsen, Big Time GWAR, The New Dark Ages Post Malone, Twelve Carat...
MUSIC
