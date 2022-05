ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Lt. Tommy Neiman has been working with the St. Lucie County Fire District for about 30 years. He's now a chaplain, but he started as a paramedic. Neiman said he had no idea — as he was preparing to have carpel tunnel surgery earlier this month — that his pre-op nurse would take him on a trip down memory lane.

SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO