Reno man killed in Alpine County climbing accident

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died early Sunday after being hit near the Grand Sierra, the Reno Police Department said. The pedestrian, only identified as a male, was on East Second Street west of Galletti Way when he was hit at about 3:30 a.m. The pedestrian died at the hospital.
RENO (CBS13) — Sunday afternoon fire crews knocked down a structure fire on Virginia Foothills Drive near Reno, said the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District.
The fire impacted one residential home and a garage on a second home.
Seven fire engines and a ladder truck responded to the incident.
No injuries were reported except for the death of two cats.
The fire was started on accident by an outdoor cooking fire.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Fire damaged one southeast Reno home Sunday afternoon and damaged a garage on a second home, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported. The fire has been knocked down. One home was a complete loss. Two people were at home at the time. There were no injuries. Outdoor...
SPANISH SPRINGS VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -Two men had to be hospitalized early Sunday after a fireworks mishap at the Moonrocks north of Spanish Springs Valley. A firework exploded in one man’s hand, then went into a crowd and hit another man in the torso, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An accidental cooking fire caused two houses to go up in flames in south Reno on Sunday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the 14000 block of Virginia Foothills Drive at around 3 p.m. on May 29 on the report of a structure fire.
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Reno early Sunday morning. At approximately 3:34 a.m., Reno Police Department (RPD), Reno Fire Department and REMSA responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on East Second Street just west of Galletti Way.
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man who had just been released from the Washoe County jail was arrested again after he was caught breaking into cars in the jail parking lot Saturday night. Aidan Crowley, 21, was arrested on May 28 at about 10 p.m....
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two men were hospitalized after an incident involving fireworks at a recreational area north of Reno on Memorial Day weekend. Deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to the Moon Rocks area just at around midnight on May 29 after receiving reports of shots fired.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is in the hospital after being hit by a car this evening. It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the corner of Sutro St. and Oddie Blvd. Reno Police say a pedestrian who was likely intoxicated was walking outside a marked crosswalk and was hit.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno Police Department crackdown on aggressive motorcycle driving Saturday led to two drunk driving arrests and 51 citations, police said. Police also gave two warnings. Eight officers conducted the operation with a grant from the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety.
The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Division has issued a Silver Alert for an elderly man who was last seen May 27 in Fernley. According to the State Police the man left the Best Western in Fernley in a white 2016 Toyota Rav-4 at approximately 8 a.m. Friday morning. Troopers said the driver is an elderly man with dementia who is new to Nevada. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, green cargo shorts a black belt and black shoes.
SAND HARBOR, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two people were rescued Friday afternoon after their kayak overturned on choppy waters near Sand Habor State Park. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said the pair was clinging to nearby rocks by the time their Marine 9 boat and rescuers arrived to help them. Once brought onto the boat, deputies determined both people were suffering from hypothermia. They were taken to Sand Habor for medical attention. Police did not release information on their conditions.
Three Injured in Head-On Collision near Pioneer Trail. The incident took place around 10:10 p.m., near Pioneer Trail. For DUI related reasons, Lopez collided head-on into another vehicle. Upon impact, three occupants inside the other vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile, Lopez failed a field sobriety test administered by responding officers....
Authorities identified 62-year-old Genie Baruh, from Markleeville, as the woman who lost her life after her car fell into the Carson River on May 15 in Douglas County. Officers quickly responded to the area of State Route 88 near Douglas County mile marker 3 shortly after 4 p.m. in response to a car crash. According to the investigation reports, a driver of a white Ford Escape was heading south on SR-88 near mile marker 3 behind a black Hyundai Sonata.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) -Drive through this Upper Truckee neighborhood on South Lake Tahoe’s southwestern edge and it’s not hard to imagine the chaos seen here nearly 15 years ago. The Angora Fre raced through this area destroying 280 homes and commercial buildings. People here have mostly...
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews are on scene at an early morning deadly rollover crash Thursday on I-80 eastbound at the west McCarran on-ramp. The second travel lane on ramp is closed while the Nevada Department of Transportation is on scene repairing the guardrail. The...
SPOONER SUMMIT, Nev. (KOLO) -A typical day. Cars left in a parking lot at a Sierra trailhead, in this case, Spooner Summit on US 50, an entrance to the Tahoe Rim Trail,. Their owners will likely be gone on hikes for hours. Hopefully, the doors are locked, but sadly, that’s not always the case. Thursday afternoon we found a pickup, not only unlocked but with the driver’s side door left wide open.
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — A Sparks woman named Austyn Busch has not been seen since Monday and police are hoping the public can aid search efforts. Austyn, 31, has not had contact with her family in several days. She was last seen on May 23, and last heard from on May 24.
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Markleeville woman is dead after her car plunged into the Carson River in Douglas County. Troopers with the Nevada State Police responded to the crash just after 4 p.m. on May 15 on State Route 88 near Douglas County mile marker 3.
Comments / 0