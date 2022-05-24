Reno man killed in Alpine County climbing accident

The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Division has issued a Silver Alert for an elderly man who was last seen May 27 in Fernley. According to the State Police the man left the Best Western in Fernley in a white 2016 Toyota Rav-4 at approximately 8 a.m. Friday morning. Troopers said the driver is an elderly man with dementia who is new to Nevada. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, green cargo shorts a black belt and black shoes.

FERNLEY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO