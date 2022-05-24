ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Keeping kids safe around water

By Josie Fletcher
WSAZ
 6 days ago

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With temperatures rising, people will be heading...

www.wsaz.com

WSAZ

Viral Hepatitis Awareness Month

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - May is Viral Hepatitis Awareness month and a doctor with Marshall Health is using this time to talk prevention. Dr. Tejas Joshi stopped by First Look at Four to provide some information on symptoms and treatment. You can learn more on Marshall Health’s website and Facebook...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Charleston pools open for the summer season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha City and North Charleston community pools opened Saturday. For an event hosted by a local church, the Kanawha City pool saw over 300 people show up to swim. The Kanawha City pool has been closed for two years because of COVID-19. This year seems...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

African American cemetery in Pikeville to be renovated

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Honaker family has been in Pikeville serving the community since the 1800′s. Now, the community wants to give back. “I’ve never met a more kind family,” Pikeville native Ken Trivette said. “They never complained.”. From babysitters to pastors to coaches, the...
PIKEVILLE, KY
WSAZ

American pride, tradition on display for Ironton Memorial Day Parade

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A long running tradition took to the streets of Ironton, Ohio Monday morning. Streets were shut down to honor fallen military men and women during the city’s Memorial Day Parade. Thousands lined the streets. The parade in Ironton is recognized by Congress as the longest,...
IRONTON, OH
WSAZ

Grayson Memory Days

Grayson, Ky. (WSAZ) -Since the 1970s the quaint Appalachian town of Grayson Kentucky has hosted an annual homecoming celebration on Memorial weekend. Tony Cavalier reports from Main Street where the grand parade is a reminder of both the fun of life in America and the realities of war for our soldiers.
GRAYSON, KY
WTAP

Marietta Aquatic Center opens Saturday, May 28 for summer season

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Get your sun block, goggles, and flip flops ready as many local public pools will be opening starting tomorrow. One of those pools opening will be the Marietta Aquatic Center pool. Pool hours will be Saturday through Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. And Fridays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
MARIETTA, OH
WSAZ

Funding headed to Rowan County to expand ambulance services

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Funding is heading to Rowan County to help expand the community’s ambulance services, and to improve recreational areas. On Friday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear presented a $1 million Community Development Block Grant that will go toward the construction of a new ambulance services building.
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Man arrested after multi-county pursuit

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested following a high-speed pursuit Saturday evening. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a pursuit with a Camaro due to excessive speeds began in Putnam County along I-64E just before 8 p.m. Deputies tin Putnam terminated their pursuit. They...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Summer activities return to Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Popular summer events are returning to Charleston this weekend, with Live on the Levee and outdoor dining kicking off Friday for the Memorial Day weekend. This is the first the city has been able to host its normal activities since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic,...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Two volunteer fire departments to merge in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Tornado Volunteer Fire Department in Kanawha County will soon merge with the Westside Volunteer Fire Department. Tim Ford, president of the Tornado VFD Board, confirmed the news Friday, saying there was a vote in favor of the merger during a board meeting Thursday night.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Business celebrates one year of operation

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A business in our area is celebrating a year since opening its doors. Meraki Studios is a hair and beauty salon that opened during the pandemic. Owner Kaylee Reedy and her family started remodeling the building last year and opened on May 27, 2021. She said there were some challenges from opening […]
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Broadband expansion on the horizon across Ohio

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sending emails, texting, and making phone calls are on daily agendas -- making internet access a staple in many households. “I can’t imagine being without it,” Robin Bond said. Just like you rely on your tires to get you from point A to point...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Community remembers man allegedly killed by brother

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The ex-girlfriend of the man who was allegedly killed by his brother in Pike County says she had feared something like this would happen. “It has shell-shocked the whole community,” Santanna Mullins said. Adam Cantrell’s funeral was held Thursday. He was only 28.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Tornado touches down Thursday in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The spring storm pattern this week had been mainly non-severe until Thursday evening when a brief tornado touched down in western Greenup County Kentucky. Showers and thunder squalls passed the region from 5 through 9 p.m. with pockets of heavy rain and a few wind...
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
wchsnetwork.com

Live on the Levee set to return on Friday

CHARLESTON W.Va. — Summer is upon us and the annual Charleston event Live on the Levee kicks off Friday evening at 6:30. Live on the Levee will take place every Friday from May 27 through September 2 at Haddad Riverfront Park. The Carpenter Ants performing on Friday will mark the event’s 18th season.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

130th Airlift Wing receives final Super Hercules plane

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 130th Airlift Wing of the West Virginia Air National Guard received its eighth and final C-130 J-30 model Super Hercules aircraft on Thursday, completing the conversion from an older model. A ceremony was held Thursday at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base in Charleston, in which...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

KSP | Death investigation underway in Floyd County

PRESTONSBURG, Ky (WSAZ) - A body was located in the Prestonsburg community of Floyd County on Wednesday, May 25, Kentucky State Police reports Friday. KSP Pikeville Post received a call from Prestonsburg Police Department just after after 3 p.m. Wednesday and responded to the scene. The preliminary investigation revealed that...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

WV state baseball tourney schedule is set

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Once Shady Spring defeated Bluefield Saturday evening, high school baseball fans could look at the full schedule for the upcoming state tournament. Once again, the final four for all three classes begins Thursday night with Class AA games. Here’s the schedule:. Thursday, June 2. Semifinal...
HUNTINGTON, WV

