Theresa Manteuffel, left, and Sherrye Lamma unveil a memorial stone on the north east corner of the courtsquare during Memorial Day services on Monday, May 30. The memorial is dedicated in the memory of Lee Stephens. Stephens was killed in action when an Iraqi jet aircraft fired missiles at the American frigate USS Stark on May 17, 1987, during the Iran/Iraq War. The memorial is in honor of those from Shelby County who served in Operation Desert Storm from August 1990 – February 1991.

SHELBY COUNTY, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO