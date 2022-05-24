Tampa Bay area law enforcement push importance of boating safety

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Memorial Day weekend approaches local law enforcement is encouraging boaters to be safe while out on the water.

Along with life jackets, officials remind people to make sure their safety equipment is up to date and in working order, especially a marine radio to listen for and report emergencies.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), over half of all reportable boating accidents in 2021 were due to collision, with 45% of those collisions caused by the driver not paying attention.

Officials say Florida leads the nation with over one million registered vessels in the state, meaning there could be a lot of boaters on the water this weekend.

Forest Rothchild with FWC said they will have all agencies out on the water patrolling, making sure everyone is safe.

