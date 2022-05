When the year started it definitely did not look like a Boston vs. Golden State Finals was likely. But here we are. The Celtics did not really come into their own until the calendar turned to 2022 and their defense started to take over. With Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart setting the tone on that side, and elite two-way players in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Boston has been a story of steady improvement throughout the season.

