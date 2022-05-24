ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston police releases shooting that killed Jalen Randle, attorney Ben Crump shares footage

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 6 days ago
Attorney Ben Crump has shared the police body camera footage of the moments before a police officer shot Jalen Randle, saying Randle had only seconds before being shot.

Houston Police Department released the video on Tuesday, which may be shocking for some viewers. Warning, there is profanity.

Randle died after being shot in the back of his neck in April. Randle had been stopped after police discovered that he was wanted for three felony warrants, The Associated Press reported.

Randle had been seen getting into a car’s passenger seat. Police tried to pull the car over but the driver didn’t stop until police blocked the vehicle.

Randle then left the car, as seen in the video.

Police said he had a bag that had a gun in it, the AP reported.

Community activist Quanell X said after the shooting, “Let me be crystal clear. The gun they found stayed in the bag,” KHOU reported.

“The witnesses have said that he got out of the car and was running away. We believe the body cameras will all show it,” Crump said earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Crump shared the body camera video on Twitter,

As Crump wrote on social media, the video shows the officer getting out of the car and “fatally shooting Jalen Randle in the neck within SECONDS of ordering him to put his hands up — giving Jalen NO time to comply.”

One shot appears to have been fired.

Police can be seen handcuffing and searching Randle.

Randle died at an area hospital, KHOU reported.

The Harris County medical examiner’s office said Randle’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the neck, the AP reported.

The driver of the car was taken into custody and the officer who shot Randle was put on administrative leave as part of the investigation, KHOU reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

