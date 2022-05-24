Two men push stalled vehicle out of Meridian traffic

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department (MPD) is searching for one suspect and three people are in custody after a short pursuit Friday night. Officers were assisting the Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) in locating 38-year-old parole absconder Joe Navarro of Nampa. Around 5 p.m., officers with Meridian...
BOISE, Idaho — A 42-year-old Boise man was sentenced Wednesday to up to life in prison with 20 years fixed before parole eligibility, for manufacturing and distributing fentanyl and trafficking in heroin. Mason Yant was arrested in September 2021 after an overnight standoff with police in Nampa that stretched...
MERIDIAN, Idaho — A 51-year-old man was taken to the hospital Wednesday after he struck the back of a minivan while driving a motorcycle on I-84, Idaho State Police (ISP) reported. ISP said the Harley Davidson FLTRXS motorcycle was driving at an excessive speed, when it struck the back...
BOISE — You may not realize it, but you could be living in the Wildland Urban Interface - the transition zone between wild spaces and land with human development. Three thousand structures on average are lost to wildfires in this area each year, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Arthur Berry & Company Associate Broker Brent Bungard sold a Boise liquor license this year for $300,000. Last year, Bungard’s liquor license sales were in the $200,000 range. Bungard deals with seasoned licenses, or licenses that have...
Once again, thanks to your generosity, the Boise Rescue Mission will have additional funds to help get them through the lean summer months. We've been soliciting pennies and every other household items at the Nampa Walmart located on Garrity and Franklin for the last six days. For over ten years, we've had the privilege of communicating the needs of the Boise Rescue Mission twice a year. We will soon be approaching ten years at this exceptional Nampa location.
NAMPA, Idaho — Last weekend, Nampa Police Department (NPD) responded to a 911 call about a shooting at a house on South Drifter Loop in Nampa. On Monday, 23-year-old Junior Gamboa, a.k.a Alfonso Emmanuel Leon, was arrested and placed in custody in the Ada County Jail in connection to the shooting. He is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and a felony probation violation. He was then transferred to the Canyon County Jail on Wednesday.
NAMPA, Idaho — The family of Julie Martinez remembers her as a caring and joyful mother, daughter and friend. "Ever since she was a little girl despite everything she's been through, she'd be giving big hugs and love, just being her goofy self and making people smile," said Yesenya Aguirre, Julie's cousin.
According to the Idaho State Police Department, a 39-year-old woman from Owyhee County was killed in what appears to have been a roll-over accident on South Highway 51. Idaho State Police said that a Dodge Dakota driven by the woman was traveling northbound when the truck rolled off the left side of the road. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle.
MARSING, Idaho — An employee with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boise spotted a tornado crossing a highway southeast of Marsing on Friday, as storms moved through southern Idaho. The NWS employee observed the tornado around 5 p.m., as winds reached an estimated 65-75 mph. In the video...
BOISE, Idaho — Lucky Peak has announced that Barclay Bay Boat Ramp will be closed this summer due to low water levels, sedimentation on the ramp and lack of docking space. Parking for vehicles and trailers will still be available. Officials with the Walla Walla District U.S. Army Corps...
MIDDLETON, Idaho (CBS2) — A man suspected of shooting and killing another person in Middleton last weekend has been taken into custody. Middleton Police said Tuesday that Renato Corro was now in the Canyon County Jail, booked on second-degree murder and use of a firearm during a felony.
More rounds of low-pressure from the Pacific Ocean are sweeping into southern Idaho Saturday night. This system started to bring showers to Owyhee County earlier this afternoon and will continue through this evening spreading into more of southern Idaho. The chance of isolated thunderstorms is also persistent this evening, along...
A video of a woman’s confrontation with two Boise drivers went viral over the weekend, garnering more than a million views in a matter of days. Many viewers couldn’t agree on whether she was attempting to carry out vigilante justice or in need of help. The video shows...
If a Gem State weekend trip to a beautiful blue lake is what you're looking for, you've come to the right place!. Before we dive in, Lucky Peak Reservoir is a fantastic option for cyclists looking to ride the greenbelt from downtown Boise. Just 30 minutes from Idaho's largest city, it's a trip local cyclists and families love to frequent! Heads up to the cardio-challenged, the longer ride might leave you winded, but you can do it!
The family of a woman who was killed on Sunday has organized a GoFundMe that will go to her 4-year-old daughter, Arianna, and the girl’s grandfather.
Julie Martinez, 20, of Buhl, died at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise after being shot Sunday morning in Nampa, according to Nampa police.
The shooting happened on Arianna’s fourth birthday, the GoFundMe page says.
Yesterday I learned my co-worker's West Highland Terrier was recently slaughtered and ripped apart by two coyotes. Like something straight out of a horror movie, the bloodbath had unfolded before his wife's very eyes. Helpless and horrified, she watched as the coyotes had their way with her 10-year-old female Westie. A two-dog family, one of their pups had managed to narrowly escape the same fate.
So, there’s a home for sale in Nampa right now that seriously looks like it was pulled from a movie and placed in the Treasure Valley — AND it has a private pond in the backyard. It’s currently listed at $1.7 million, but the price appears to go...
NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) — A California man has been sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in prison after he kidnapped an 11-year-old girl in 2021, but 3rd District Judge Randall Grove on Tuesday placed Brian Sangjoon Lee on a rider, which means he could be out of prison before 2023.
The local drug case against a Boise man has been dismissed after a judge ruled that Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies illegally searched the man’s vehicle. 51-year-old Ronald Thiel was arrested early Thanksgiving morning during a routine traffic stop in downtown Colfax. According to a sheriff’s office press release Thiel reportedly allowed deputies to search his vehicle. They allegedly found numerous illegal substances including psilocybin mushroom capsules, LSD, MDMA and Ecstasy along with cash, scales and packaging materials. Thiel was arrested on several counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
