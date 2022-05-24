ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, ID

Two men push stalled vehicle out of Meridian traffic

KTVB
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood News: The two men helped the car...

www.ktvb.com

Comments / 4

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man injured in motorcycle crash on I-84 near Eagle Road

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A 51-year-old man was taken to the hospital Wednesday after he struck the back of a minivan while driving a motorcycle on I-84, Idaho State Police (ISP) reported. ISP said the Harley Davidson FLTRXS motorcycle was driving at an excessive speed, when it struck the back...
Meridian, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Rescue Mission’s Nampa Fundraiser Concludes

Once again, thanks to your generosity, the Boise Rescue Mission will have additional funds to help get them through the lean summer months. We've been soliciting pennies and every other household items at the Nampa Walmart located on Garrity and Franklin for the last six days. For over ten years, we've had the privilege of communicating the needs of the Boise Rescue Mission twice a year. We will soon be approaching ten years at this exceptional Nampa location.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Court document reveals further details of Nampa shooting

NAMPA, Idaho — Last weekend, Nampa Police Department (NPD) responded to a 911 call about a shooting at a house on South Drifter Loop in Nampa. On Monday, 23-year-old Junior Gamboa, a.k.a Alfonso Emmanuel Leon, was arrested and placed in custody in the Ada County Jail in connection to the shooting. He is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and a felony probation violation. He was then transferred to the Canyon County Jail on Wednesday.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Family remembers woman killed in Nampa shooting

NAMPA, Idaho — The family of Julie Martinez remembers her as a caring and joyful mother, daughter and friend. "Ever since she was a little girl despite everything she's been through, she'd be giving big hugs and love, just being her goofy self and making people smile," said Yesenya Aguirre, Julie's cousin.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Fatal Accident In Owyhee County Under Investigation By Idaho State Police

According to the Idaho State Police Department, a 39-year-old woman from Owyhee County was killed in what appears to have been a roll-over accident on South Highway 51. Idaho State Police said that a Dodge Dakota driven by the woman was traveling northbound when the truck rolled off the left side of the road. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle.
OWYHEE COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Video shows tornado crossing highway southeast of Marsing

MARSING, Idaho — An employee with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boise spotted a tornado crossing a highway southeast of Marsing on Friday, as storms moved through southern Idaho. The NWS employee observed the tornado around 5 p.m., as winds reached an estimated 65-75 mph. In the video...
KIVI-TV

Barclay Bay boat ramp closed for the summer

BOISE, Idaho — Lucky Peak has announced that Barclay Bay Boat Ramp will be closed this summer due to low water levels, sedimentation on the ramp and lack of docking space. Parking for vehicles and trailers will still be available. Officials with the Walla Walla District U.S. Army Corps...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Middleton murder suspect taken into custody

MIDDLETON, Idaho (CBS2) — A man suspected of shooting and killing another person in Middleton last weekend has been taken into custody. Middleton Police said Tuesday that Renato Corro was now in the Canyon County Jail, booked on second-degree murder and use of a firearm during a felony.
MIDDLETON, ID
KIVI-TV

Rotating weather-maker continues to hit Idaho with rain

More rounds of low-pressure from the Pacific Ocean are sweeping into southern Idaho Saturday night. This system started to bring showers to Owyhee County earlier this afternoon and will continue through this evening spreading into more of southern Idaho. The chance of isolated thunderstorms is also persistent this evening, along...
OWYHEE COUNTY, ID
MIX 106

Beautiful Blue Idaho Lakes for Your Next Weekend Getaway!

If a Gem State weekend trip to a beautiful blue lake is what you're looking for, you've come to the right place!. Before we dive in, Lucky Peak Reservoir is a fantastic option for cyclists looking to ride the greenbelt from downtown Boise. Just 30 minutes from Idaho's largest city, it's a trip local cyclists and families love to frequent! Heads up to the cardio-challenged, the longer ride might leave you winded, but you can do it!
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho woman fatally shot on daughter’s 4th birthday

The family of a woman who was killed on Sunday has organized a GoFundMe that will go to her 4-year-old daughter, Arianna, and the girl’s grandfather. Julie Martinez, 20, of Buhl, died at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise after being shot Sunday morning in Nampa, according to Nampa police. The shooting happened on Arianna’s fourth birthday, the GoFundMe page says. ...
MIX 106

Dog Owners Beware: Boise Dog Slaughtered By Coyotes On Patio

Yesterday I learned my co-worker's West Highland Terrier was recently slaughtered and ripped apart by two coyotes. Like something straight out of a horror movie, the bloodbath had unfolded before his wife's very eyes. Helpless and horrified, she watched as the coyotes had their way with her 10-year-old female Westie. A two-dog family, one of their pups had managed to narrowly escape the same fate.
BOISE, ID
pullmanradio.com

Local Drug Case Against Boise Man Dropped After Judge Rules Search Illegal

The local drug case against a Boise man has been dismissed after a judge ruled that Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies illegally searched the man’s vehicle. 51-year-old Ronald Thiel was arrested early Thanksgiving morning during a routine traffic stop in downtown Colfax. According to a sheriff’s office press release Thiel reportedly allowed deputies to search his vehicle. They allegedly found numerous illegal substances including psilocybin mushroom capsules, LSD, MDMA and Ecstasy along with cash, scales and packaging materials. Thiel was arrested on several counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

