Teen Missing from East Los Angeles Found

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department circulated a photo of a 19-year-old man suffering from depression who went missing Monday morning in Sylmar. Abdur-Raheem Darcuiel was last seen at approximately 3:30 a.m. in the 14400 block of Olive View Drive, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Darcuiel was described...
A 9-year-old boy who may have run away from home was found unharmed, authorities said Monday. Joshua Glover was found in the city of Long Beach and was turned over to the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, according to Gardena police Lt. Christopher Cuff. Glover was...
At least one person was killed Monday morning in a multiple vehicle crash on the HOV connector road from the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway to the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway in Seal Beach. The crash was reported at 3:29 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Additional...
A Los Angeles police officer has died days after suffering a spinal cord injury during a training exercise at Elysian Park Academy. The accident happened Thursday, according to LAPD Chief Michel Moore. Officer Houston Tipping, 32, worked out of the Devonshire Division. Tipping died Sunday. According to Moore, Tipping was...
An autopsy was pending into the reason a 53-year-old man died while hiking at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades, authorities said Monday. Jay Goldberg was a Los Angeles resident, according to the coroner’s office. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to 3077 Rustic Canyon Road at 11:39...
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Saturday circulated a photo of a 23-year-old developmentally disabled woman who went missing in Norwalk. Sabrina Aguilar was last seen Thursday in the 13800 block of Gard Avenue, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Aguilar was described as a 5-feet-2-inch tall Latino woman...
A man was shot and killed in South Los Angeles Friday. The shooting was reported just after 5:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Florence Avenue, between Western and Normandie avenues, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison told City News Service. The man was pronounced dead at the...
A 57-year-old pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles was identified Saturday by the coroner’s office as Petra Benitez-Vilchis. The crash was reported at 9:08 p.m. Sunday in the area of Normandie Avenue and 59th Street, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s South Traffic Division.
Authorities have said the man was found shot dead in a vehicle in Palmdale was approximately 20 to 30 years old, as the investigation continues Sunday. The shooting was reported about 6:45 p.m. Saturday. in the 36000 block of Windtree Circle, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. The victim was...
A pedestrian died Sunday evening after being struck by a vehicle on a Pomona street. The crash was reported at 8:28 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Towne Avenue, according to a Pomona Police Department press release. The man was found unresponsive in the street when officers arrived. Paramedics...
A man died Sunday while hiking at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to 3077 Rustic Canyon Road at 11:39 a.m. in response to a hiker rescue, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. Two rescuers were lowered...
It took 43 firefighters 33 minutes Monday morning to put out flames that engulfed a carport and two dumpsters near a commercial building in Canoga Park and keep the fire from spreading to the structure. The fire was reported at 2:15 a.m. at 7127 N. Owensmouth Ave., said the Los...
A crash on Gilman Springs Road in Moreno Valley injured five people Sunday evening, including one patient who was trapped inside a vehicle. The crash was reported at 10:41 p.m. on Gilman Springs at Alessandro Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Firefighters used hydraulic tools to free a...
A motorist suffered major injuries Sunday when his vehicle slammed into the right shoulder wall of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Inglewood, authorities said. The crash on the northbound freeway, at the Manchester Boulevard off-ramp, occurred at about 6:15 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. Paramedics dispatched to the...
A vehicle fire Sunday in Whitewater that left one person with serious burn injuries was knocked down by Riverside County firefighters. The vehicle fire on the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway west of Haugen Lehman Way was reported at 5:50 p.m., according to the department. The car was on the...
Four people, including two children, were injured in a traffic crash Sunday in an unincorporated area of Orange County near the city of Orange. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 12:12 a.m. to the area of South Prospect Street and East La Veta Avenue, according to an Orange County Fire Authority dispatcher.
A person who may have been in possession of a firearm fled the scene of a traffic crash in the Whittier area Friday, leading to the lockdown of an elementary school as a precaution while a search was conducted. The crash was reported about 10:15 a.m. at the westbound Pomona...
A 52-year-old man died Saturday when his speeding Tesla left the roadway in Encino and crashed into a tree. The driver was identified as Richard Mortiz of Van Nuys, according to the coroner’s office. The gray Tesla was moving at an “unsafe speed” westbound on Victory Boulevard east of...
A person died in a burning vehicle in Moreno Valley Sunday. The fire was reported at 9:39 a.m. at Heacock Street and Reche Vista Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. After firefighters arrived, they were quickly able to contain the flames engulfing the vehicle, fire officials said. However,...
Long Beach police have arrested an 18-year-old Las Vegas resident on suspicion of carjacking a man on March 3, leaving the victim with life-threatening injuries, authorities said Saturday. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Williams Street at about 8:35 a.m. on March 3 regarding a carjacking and possible assault...
