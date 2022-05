Did you know that only 2% of the millions of people globally employed in the logistics industry are female? This shocking percentage indicates that there must be tell-tale reasons why more women have not joined the ranks of this dynamic industry. One can assume that the lack of females within this male-dominated industry is intimidating, making it challenging for many women to find their place. It can also extend from the lack of awareness around what specific opportunities are available to women in logistics overall, according to Beth Westjohn, chief financial officer at Ascent.

