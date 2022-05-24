ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Flooding concerns in Boca Raton

By Lena Salzbank
cw34.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — On Friday parts of Boca Raton saw significant rainfall and significant flooding. CBS12 News reporter Lena Salzbank was on NW 2nd Avenue...

cw34.com

cw34.com

Memorial Day events in our area

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There are events taking place across South Florida on Memorial Day. In Wellington, a parade kicks off at Village Hall at 8:30 a.m. In Boca Raton, there's a service at Veterans Memorial Park beginning at 9:30 a.m. In Vero Beach, there is a...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Video: Fire rages in Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Okeechobee Fire Rescue shared a video of a fire that has been burning for several days on the St. Lucie County line. Fire Rescue said that Florida Forest Service requested assistance with the fire, which is near Center Street, on Friday afternoon. As of Friday,...
OKEECHOBEE, FL
CBS Miami

Weekend Weather: Stormy Sunday Ahead Of Memorial Day

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A stormy Sunday is expected to begin as soon as lunchtime and lasting through the afternoon with spotty downpours ahead of Memorial Day. Areas impacted could be inland and coastal communities in both Miami-Dade and Broward. Heaviest rainfall will likely be in areas of northern Broward County, but the chances are widespread for heavy rain. Storms will push inland today, and temperatures will also be warm in the upper 80’s. Temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 80’s, close to 90 during the day. On Memorial Day, storms are expected to develop later into the afternoon and last through the night. For next week, temperatures remain warm in the upper 80’s and scattered storm chances remain through next weekend.
Boca Raton, FL
SCDNReports

Body Found by Florida Grass Cutting Crew

Body Found by Florida Grass Cutting CrewSCDN Graphics Department. A motorcyclist was found dead by a maintenance crew early Thursday morning off Federal Highway and Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit detectives are investigating.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Motorcyclist dies following crash in Plantation

PLANTATION, Fla. – Police in Broward County are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist. It happened along the 7100 block of Peters Road in Plantation at approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Heavy rain had been moving through the area around the time of the crash, though it may not...
PLANTATION, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 15:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-29 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Palm Beach The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 346 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over North County Airport, or near Palm Beach Gardens, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include West Palm Beach, Wellington, Palm Beach Gardens, Greenacres and Royal Palm Beach. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Gas pumps fail hundreds of inspections in South Florida

WEST PARK, Fla. – Hundreds of gas pumps in South Florida failed inspections during the last 18 months, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. There are a few state inspectors regularly checking the security seals and searching for devices that are used to steal customers’...
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Worker dies in fall from construction site

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman has died after falling from a building at a construction site in West Palm Beach. The West Palm Beach Police Department said that 23-year-old Dolores Yamileth Martínez Poncé, of Allapattah, fell from the 13th floor of a building being constructed at 1515 S. Flagler Dr. on Saturday morning, May 28.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Another golf course will be used for new homes and shops. It’s sparked an outcry in this multimillion-dollar community.

The defunct Heron Bay golf course, best known as the former home of the Honda Classic tournaments, could be sold to a developer — or even a neighboring city — to become a mix of housing and retail shops, including restaurants. It’s gotten the attention of neighbors who say the planned construction on the 69.2 acres abutting their upscale houses is not something they ever signed up for — and ...
PARKLAND, FL
cw34.com

Higher rain chances on your holiday weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The dry pattern we've seen for several days this week comes to an end, as moisture surges back onshore ahead of our holiday weekend. As we head into Saturday, an approaching cold front to our north and west will begin to slide through helping to inject more energy and storm fuel into our atmosphere.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Crime Update: Extortion and Burglaries

This is a summary of crimes occurring between May 18 – May 24, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary to Business. A Burglary...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL

