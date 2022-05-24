Flooding concerns in Boca Raton

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A stormy Sunday is expected to begin as soon as lunchtime and lasting through the afternoon with spotty downpours ahead of Memorial Day. Areas impacted could be inland and coastal communities in both Miami-Dade and Broward. Heaviest rainfall will likely be in areas of northern Broward County, but the chances are widespread for heavy rain. Storms will push inland today, and temperatures will also be warm in the upper 80’s. Temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 80’s, close to 90 during the day. On Memorial Day, storms are expected to develop later into the afternoon and last through the night. For next week, temperatures remain warm in the upper 80’s and scattered storm chances remain through next weekend.

1 DAY AGO