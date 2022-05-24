ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted’s patch adds a dungeon, a returning location, and new loot

By Ryan Gilliam
Polygon
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDestiny 2: Season of the Haunted is here, and with it comes a massive list of changes in the form of patch notes. Season 17 is going to be a big one for Destiny. Not only are Guardians getting another subclass rework with Solar 3.0, but old events like Iron Banner...

www.polygon.com

Polygon

40K Kill Team: Moroch boxed set is a little light on new models, but the rules are fun

Warhammer 40,000 Kill Team, Games Workshop’s small-unit miniatures skirmish game, is in a great spot right now. Bolstered by last summer’s reboot, the game’s mechanics are lively and engaging. It also benefits from a newfound focus on narrative play, a kind of storytelling-through-wargaming that veers into the territory of tabletop role-play. Its newest boxed expansion set, Warhammer 40,000 Kill Team: Moroch, leans into those strengths admirably. But the bits inside the box will likely only appeal to a narrow section of the fan base — either those looking for very specific miniatures to complete their army in a hurry, or those who simply can’t wait for the individual components inside to go on sale separately. Dedicated players should hold out for the stand-alone campaign book, which includes new rules and unit lists, while most hobbyists can also pump the brakes until its new Chaos-themed units go up for sale a la carte.
RETAIL
PC Gamer

Use musical scales and magical melodies to solve puzzles in Sonority

Taking a step away from the usual spatial, programming, and logic challenges that most commonly appear in adventure puzzle games, Sonority is a clever new indie that focuses instead on the basics of music. The building blocks of puzzles are instead music notes ranging, quite literally, across the scale. As you play the notes are combined into melodies and ranges that create magical effects.
VIDEO GAMES

