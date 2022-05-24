Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted’s patch adds a dungeon, a returning location, and new loot

Warhammer 40,000 Kill Team, Games Workshop’s small-unit miniatures skirmish game, is in a great spot right now. Bolstered by last summer’s reboot, the game’s mechanics are lively and engaging. It also benefits from a newfound focus on narrative play, a kind of storytelling-through-wargaming that veers into the territory of tabletop role-play. Its newest boxed expansion set, Warhammer 40,000 Kill Team: Moroch, leans into those strengths admirably. But the bits inside the box will likely only appeal to a narrow section of the fan base — either those looking for very specific miniatures to complete their army in a hurry, or those who simply can’t wait for the individual components inside to go on sale separately. Dedicated players should hold out for the stand-alone campaign book, which includes new rules and unit lists, while most hobbyists can also pump the brakes until its new Chaos-themed units go up for sale a la carte.

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO