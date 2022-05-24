ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair County, PA

Police called after two found dead at Blair County home

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dyunx_0fooKnZf00

UPDATE: On May 25, Blair County Coroner Patricia Ross identified the two people who were found dead. Orville Smith, 85, and Wanda Smith, 89, were both in declining health, according to Ross, and their deaths have been ruled a murder-suicide.

The original story is below.

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after two people were found dead in a home Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to a home on the 100 block of Polecat Road in Greenfield Township in the late morning of May 24 for a death investigation after two were found dead.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications .

Details are limited at this time, but troopers said there isn’t any danger to anyone in the community.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WTAJ

Death of child investigation underway in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An investigation is underway after police say that a child died after being taken to the hospital for a choking hazard. According to state troopers, they responded to a call to a home on First Street in Everett at around 9:16 p.m. May 28 for a report of a child […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police investigate stabbing at Logan Hills complex in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are currently investigating a stabbing at Logan Hills apartment complex in Altoona. Altoona police say the stabbing happened Monday morning, Memorial Day, sending the victim to the hospital. Police weren’t called about the stabbing until after the victim was taken by a private vehicle to UPMC. Details are limited at […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Blair County DUI Task Force: Two arrested for DUI from Friday patrols

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Blair County DUI Task Force revealed their results from DUI patrols, in an effort to reduce drunk driving and make the roads safer. On Friday, roving DUI patrols made officers presence known in the Blair County area. Two people were arrested for DUI the results along with the following: 99 […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Blair County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
County
Blair County, PA
City
Greenfield Township, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patricia Ross
WTAJ

Shooting at neighbor lands Huntingdon County man in prison

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Charges have been filed against a Shade Gap man who allegedly shot at his neighbor he accused of stealing money from a bank account, according to state police. Police report that on May 26, around 10 p.m. they were called by the victim about 46-year-old Craig Long shooting at them […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Blair County Coroner#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

Clearfield landlord charged for stealing dog

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) —A Clearfield landlord has been charged after allegedly entering a tenant’s residence without permission and stealing a dog. Police said Dallas Stucke, 57, went into the residences of one of his tenants, located on Ester Lane, around 10 a.m., without permission and stole a dog. On May 25, Stucke visited tenant’s […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTOP

Police: 1 dead, 3 injured in Maryland motorcycle crashes

HANCOCK, Md. (AP) — Police say a woman was killed and three other people were injured when three motorcycles crashed on a Maryland highway on Sunday. A State Police news release says 53-year-old Sandra Kay Wetzel, of Hagerstown, Maryland, died after she lost control of a 1995 Honda motorcycle and it struck a guardrail along Interstate 70 in Hancock, a town in Washington County.
HANCOCK, MD
wesb.com

Three People Charged in Derrick Road Robbery

Three people were arrested after a robbery on the 400 block of Derrick Road. Foster Township Police charged Kathlen Marie Sherwood, Nicholas Evans & Trajan Woffard with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and burglary. Sherwood and Woffard were additionally charged with criminal trespass. The charges stem from the...
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
WandaVision
WTAJ

Man charged with touching 12 yo girl in mothers home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Brookville man is facing charges after police say he inappropriately touched a 12-year-old girl. Oswaldo Romero-Posadas, 54, is accused of touching his girlfriend’s daughter in their Punxsutawney home in January 2020. The girl reportedly told a therapist of the encounter in August 2021 and later talked to a Children’s […]
BROOKVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Seeking Information on Burglary at ALM Machine

DECATUR TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are seeking the public’s assistance regarding a burglary at ALM Machine in Decatur Township. Clearfield-based State Police on May 19 received a report of a burglary at ALM Machine, along Philipsburg Bigler Highway, in Decatur Township, Clearfield County. Through investigation, police...
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Police: Driver killed on I-80 after crashing into tractor-trailer

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver was killed Wednesday afternoon when he crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on I-80, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). First responders were called to the scene on I-80 in Lincoln Township, Jefferson County on May 25 at around 4:20 p.m. A driver, later identified as 24-year-old […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy