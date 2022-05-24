ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte airport overlook to be moved for runway construction

WCNC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlotte Douglas is one of a few airports...

www.wcnc.com

Comments / 3

Related
WCNC

Memorial Day travel up from previous 2 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Airline travelers are not only facing higher ticket prices this Memorial Day weekend, which is normally considered the kickoff to the summer travel season, but they’re also dealing with a pileup of flight cancellations. More than 1,200 flights were canceled Saturday, according to the flight-tracking...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Officials safely rescue alligator from North Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A freshwater alligator was rescued from a tide pool on North Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon. According to the North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue, the alligator was unharmed in the process. NMBOR Officers, NMB Animal Control and SC Deptartment of Natural Resources all assisted in safely relocating the animal.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCNC

What is Memorial Day and why is it a holiday?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Memorial Day has changed a lot over the years. Originally known as decoration day, the ceremony came around soon after the civil war to honor those killed while serving. Americans would decorate their graves with flowers and recite prayers. It initially honored only those killed in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Nick Cannon honors 102-year-old great-grandma in Kannapolis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Television host and actor Nick Cannon made a trip to North Carolina this weekend. It was in honor of his 102-year-old great-grandmother, Corinne Cannon. She was recognized by her alma mater, Barber-Scotia College, as well as other local leaders including Mayor Vy Lyles at an event held in Kannapolis.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
WCNC

NASCAR race weekend brings economic boost to Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — As North Carolina communities recover from the pandemic, motorsports venues help enhance local tourism, travel, and the hospitality industry. The Charlotte Motor Speedway and Coca-Cola 600 expect to bring an economic boost to Cabarrus County. “Charlotte Motor Speedway announced that fans will be visiting us...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Medic: 1 person killed in motorcycle crash on I-485

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead following a motorcycle accident on Interstate 485 Saturday evening, according to Medic. Medic first confirmed the incident just before 7 p.m. Saturday along Interstate 485 near mile marker 3.8. Officials will continue investigating the incident. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCNC

Memorial Day sales to skip

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With Memorial Day weekend comes the promise of big savings. Historically, this weekend has been a big one for all kinds of sales and this year is no different. As inflation continues to shrink purchase power, we’re all looking for ways to save. While knowing the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Police searching for missing man in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Huntersville Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man in the area. 63-year-old David Jay Errico was last seen along South Church Street in town when he went missing. Police say he might be living with a cognitive impairment, and could possibly be headed to area homeless shelters or community centers.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WCNC

South Carolina babies born on 5/29/22 can get free money for college

COLUMBIA, S.C. — To celebrate National 529 College Savings Day, the South Carolina Treasurer’s office is helping parents get a jump-start on their child's college fund. Babies born in South Carolina on May 29, 2022, are eligible to receive a $529 PalmettoBaby grant toward a college savings fund through the Future Scholar 529 College Savings Plan.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Charlotte, North Carolina

It's true that almost all of us can prepare a good steak in the comfort of our home, but what's also true is that it feel good to go out from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner with friends and family. If you live in Charlotte, North Carolina, or simply happen to come here often, we have put together a list of 3 great steakhouses in the area that we recommend you to visit next time you feel like dining out. They are great options for a casual meal with some friends or family members, but they are also great choices for when you want to celebrate a special occasion.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Massive power outage in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A massive power outage affected large areas of Greensboro according to Duke Energy. The outages appear to have started sometime around 2:25 p.m. on Sunday and Duke Energy listed 1,678 people who were without power. UNCG’s Spartan Village Apartments were among the area currently without power in Greensboro. Duke Energy estimated […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

Carolina Harbor Waterpark Opens May 27

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Friday, May 27, the Carowinds’ premier water park will reopen after its seasonal closure with a splash. It will allow for guests to celebrate the culture of the Carolina coast and enjoy more than 28 attractions for families and thrill-seekers, as well as resort-style amenities with the luxury of a […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

No injuries from officer-involved shooting in Cornelius, officials say

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Officials are investigating a shooting involving a Mecklenburg County ABC officer in Cornelius. Representatives with the Mecklenburg County ABC Board said the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Friday at a gas station along Catawba Avenue. Officials said two officers were investigating a crime at the gas...
CORNELIUS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy